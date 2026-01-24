A man made several people talk on social media after he posted a video showing a rare moment between Ronaldo and Mane

The video showed the moment the Senegalese player was welcomed back to his club abroad after his team won AFCON

Senegal played the AFCON final match against Morocco and defeated them 1–0 to lift the trophy of the tournament

A young man grabbed attention after he shared a video showing how world-class player Cristiano Ronaldo and other teammates of Al-Nassr Football Club welcomed Senegalese star Sadio Mane back to the club.

The celebration took place at the club after the Senegalese player and his teammates defeated Morocco in the AFCON final match.

Man shares video of Ronaldo, Sadio Mane

Recall that on January 18, Senegal played Morocco, the host of the AFCON tournament, in a match that ended 1–0 in Senegal’s favor.

While Sadio Mane and his teammates have been widely celebrated for the victory, the player was recognized by the club he plays for abroad, Al-Nassr Football Club.

A young man, @OtiAdjei, shared a video showing the moment the star player was warmly welcomed back to the team.

In the video, Cristiano Ronaldo and several other Al-Nassr players could be seen celebrating Mane’s return.

Taking to his page, he wrote:

“Mané with the welcome he deserves after his AFCON heroics.”

Reactions as Al-Nassr welcomes Sadio Mane

@Siboguzzman noted:

"He walked in like he owns the place 🚶🏾‍♂️🔑. This isn’t a comeback. It’s a reminder 📌⚽Opponents just muted this tweet."

@toplevl stressed:

"Pure class from Al Nassr. Welcoming back a champion like Sadio Mané the Nassr way shows respect, pride, and real family values. AFCON winner, leader, lion-hearted on and off the pitch. This is how you honor greatness. Once a champion, always a champion."

@hbszn00 noted:

"The way ronaldo blew up this league singlehandedly is not talked about enough. That singular act will be forever remembered that any trophy won 🏆.. congratulations mane."

@DopaminMemes stressed:

OMG THAT WELCOME WAS STRAIGHT ROYALTY 💛🦁👑 Sadio Mane getting FULL KING VIBES while other clubs out here treating legends like Uber rentals 😭💀 Al Nassr STAYS WINNING FRRR 🔥 Who's crying in the comments rn?? Drop a 🦁 if you're obsessed!!"

@NarasimhaRN5 noted:

"Experience matters in decisive moments. Sadio brings clarity under pressure. He brings calm to chaos. That is the Senegalese and Al Nassr way."

@EzeChinweik wrote:

"People don't realize this guy is more influencial and respected than Ishowspeed. A great man."

@Krist_o_pher noted:

"This was beautiful from the club. Happy to know everyone knew they deserved it."

@_Jaredad said:

"Some of us came here to see CR7 and not Mane."

Watch the video below:

