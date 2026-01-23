A young Nigerian lady shared her thoughts about the recently concluded AFCON tournament and the final match

She spoke about the final match between the host, Senegal, and another African team identified as Morocco

The young lady said she is glad that Morocco lost the important trophy to Senegal in the finals, and she explained why

A young Nigerian lady has got people talking online after saying she is happy that Morocco lost the 2025 AFCON trophy to Senegal in the final match.

She explained why the defeat made her glad in a post shared on her social media page.

Lady celebrates Senegal’s AFCON victory

According to her, @DebsSZN, Morocco has been trying to join a certain organisation for years, but their application was rejected.

She also claimed that the country allegedly tried to use unfair methods to win the AFCON trophy, but it did not work.

She wrote:

“I’m genuinely glad Morocco lost the AFCON.”

“You leave the African Union for 33 years and try to join Europe, but get rejected. Then you return like nothing happened and start trying to cheat your way to an African tournament. Please, make it make sense.”

She went on to praise the team that won the trophy and celebrated Senegal in the viral post, saying:

“Too good to be African, but never too big to chase an African trophy. Funny how that works.”

“Congratulations to Senegal. Thoroughly deserved. No guts, no glory.”

Lady reacts to result of AFCON final

@KatNcala shared:

"They petitioned to join Europe???🤣🤣🤣🤣 but the Europeans don’t even roll with them like that."

Fatal_LFCv2 added:

"It was the best outcome for Africa. We won as a continent in the end.."

@Cfc_Uno wrote:

"I won’t lie I was supporting Morocco till when Senegal scored and it was cancelled…. I switched to full Senegal support mode."

@eazzy_fx noted:

"Backed Senegal from day one. Solid team with an amazing captain. Sadio Mane can now be regarded as one of Africans finest."

@Natureryme1 stressed:

'Very delusional people with identity crisis One day they’re European trying so hard & desperately to Join the European Union🇪🇺The Next Day they’re Arabs when playing in the Fifa Arab Cup. Today they’re Africans playing in the Africa Cup of Nations. Very confused set of people."

@hitmanshot1 shared:

"Yes that's a fact. Morocco leaved you for 33 years with hope that after all these years you will learn how to become civilized. But unfortunately No. So now Morocco will behave with you as we should behave with uncivilized people. It's hard to accept but it's truth."

@ASoroha noted:

"Okay im also glad senegal won but as a moroccan this is just bs and youre mixing up different things."

@stianchrister said:

"The funny part is that you see exactly why Morocco was rejected by Europe."

