CAF has sent a message to Sadio Mane after celebrating Senegal’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations win with his family

Mane was spotted with his 20-year-old wife and baby during the AFCON title celebrations after Senegal beat Morocco

The legendary footballer played a crucial role in restoring sanity to a chaotic final match in his last AFCON match

CAF sent a message to Sadio Mane after he celebrated Senegal’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations victory over hosts Morocco with his wife and daughter.

Senegal defeated host nation Morocco 1-0 to win their second AFCON title thanks to Pape Gueye’s strike in the fourth minute of extra time.

Senegal beat Morocco to win AFCON 2025 trophy. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Mane was named the Player of the Tournament for his performances and leadership to help the Teranga Lions to victory in Morocco.

CAF sends message to Sadio Mane

The Confederation of African Football shared a post on its official X page of Sadio Mane, his 20-year-old wife, Aisha Tamba and their daughter.

CAF wrote a sweet caption for the picture:

“The dream tastes sweeter when shared with family. 🇸🇳❤️”

Mane married Aisha, who is 13 years younger than him, in 2024 at a private ceremony in Dakar, Senegal, ahead of travelling to Cote d'Ivoire for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mane and Aisha welcomed their child, a baby girl, in March 2025. The winger dedicated his goal during Al-Nassr’s 3-1 win over Al-Kholood to his newborn baby.

The former Liverpool winger was quizzed about how many children he wants to have, depending on his choice or whatever God allows.

“Funny question. If it is just a choice, I would say 3 or 4. Except that it is God who decides, and I will thank him no matter what,” he told Senepeopleplus, as quoted by Liverpool Echo.

“Maybe, you never know,” he said when pressed further if he would want more than four.

Mane explains AFCON final walkout

The AFCON 2025 final had a chaotic ending. Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala disallowed Ismaila Sarr’s goal in the 92nd minute and awarded Morocco a 97th-minute penalty.

Pape Thiaw ordered his players off the pitch in protest, but Mane, after speaking to legendary coach Claude Le Roy, told his teammates to return.

Sadio Mane explains why he recalled his teammates during AFCON 2025 final. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Brahim Diaz missed the resulting penalty, and Pape Gueye scored the winning goal minutes later. Mane has opened up on why he told his teammates to return.

“It would have been a shame and sad to see this kind of scenario happen… I think that would convey a negative image of our football. I think Africa today does not deserve that,” he said as quoted by The Independent.

“I think it would be crazy to not play this game because what, the referee gave a penalty and we went out of the game? I think that would be the worst thing, especially in African football. I’d rather lose than this kind of thing happen to our football.”

Akor Adams aims dig at Morocco

Legit . ng reported that Akor Adams aimed a dig at Morocco after the Atlas Lions lost the AFCON 2025 final to the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

Adams and other Super Eagles stars, including Stanley Nwabali and Bright Osayi-Samuel, also voiced their opinion after Nigeria's controversial loss to Morocco in the semi-final.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng