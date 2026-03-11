A University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) freshman has celebrated securing admission to study his dream course after several failed attempts at gaining admission

The young man, who had a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score of 324, disclosed that he was denied admission by the University of Ibadan (UI) and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

Apart from UI and OAU, he said that the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) and Lagos State University (LASU) both denied him admission

Udoh Godwin Solomon, a young man, has expressed delight after finally getting admission into the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) for a six-year first degree programme in medicine and surgery.

Godwin celebrated his admission on Facebook and shared a screenshot of the notification that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) sent him regarding his admission.

Godwin remarked that this marks the start of a new chapter in his academic journey and prayed for wisdom, strength and success as he pursues his dreams. In his words:

"Congratulations to me on my matriculation. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in my academic journey.I pray for wisdom, strength, and success as I pursue my dreams.

"Now officially a student at the College of Medical Sciences, University of Maiduguri..."

UNIMAID freshman recounts admission pursuit struggles

According to Godwin on Facebook, he had been seeking admission for years and kept writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In 2021, with a UTME score of 182, Godwin applied to study medicine and surgery at the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) but got denied.

The following year, he tried the Lagos State University (LASU) with the same course and a UTME score of 254, but was also denied admission.

Undeterred, Godwin said he tried Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 2023 via the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) route, but did not get the required points for direct entry into the OAU MBBS programme.

In 2024, he didn't get admitted into the University of Ibadan (UI) with a UTME score of 260. He shared what happened in 2025.

"...2025.

"School: University of Ibadan, but later changed to University of Maiduguri and got admitted into Medicine and Surgery department.

"UTME:324.

"ADMITTED MBBS."

He appreciated God for his academic feat, noting that delay is never a denial. He had a message for aspiring students who might come across his post on Facebook.

"All thanks to God almighty for His guidance, and thankful for friends and family who never stopped believing in me.

"Delay is never a denial,Several years of waiting has become a reality ,and I Pray May God grant me the strength to overcome every challenge until I reach the finish line.

"To every student or aspirant reading this message, Don’t give up,Never stop believing and Never settle for a life of mediocrity.You were created for purpose,growth,and greatness.What feels like failure might be the foundation of your breakthrough.

"In six years time is going to be a story.

"COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE UNIVERSITY OF MAIDUGURI.

"If you want to be made come to Unimaid."

UNIMAID freshman's post elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNIMAID's freshman's post below:

Ola-Oluwa Abdul Somod Akanji said:

"Congratulations, Doc.

"From Matriculation to Convocation with success."

Mhistar Sally Onoruoiza said:

"Congratulations bro...Thanks for nt given up."

Chioma Precious Anosike said:

"May God preserve you dear, and crown your efforts with good grades."

Estephany Joseph said:

"Omo, I'm happy for you you ooo.

"Make God run am for me to this year."

Ibraheem Nazir Hameed said:

"Omor staying at home for for 5years is no beans. Congratulations.

"I wish you a smooth medical school journey."

Shuaibu Isa Imam said:

"Omo you have tried through oo.

"Ameen may Allah take part of your medical journey and make it successful."

