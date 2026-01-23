White Streamer Who Visited Nigeria Says He's about to be Deported, Shares Video from Police Station
- A White streamer who flew into Nigeria has raised an alarm about the possibility of him being deported to where he came from
- The foreigner shared a video from an unidentified Nigerian police station, suggesting that his passport was taken from him by the officers
- Many Nigerians who came across his video on TikTok faulted his outcry, saying it was standard procedure in the country
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A White streamer, known as Tikibeen1, has cried out on TikTok over his situation after visiting Nigeria.
The content creator claimed he was about to be deported and shared a clip from an unidentified police station where he is being held.
White streamer raises alarm in Nigeria
"I'm about to get deported.
"Just got off a flight to Nigeria," he said while filming in the police station.
Tikibeen1 suggested that his passport had been taken from him by the officers.
"Now, I may have to go back home," he lamented.
While noting that he had a good run in Nigeria, Tikibeen1 promised to update his followers on his situation.
"It was a good run ❤️🩹 In the police station — will keep you guys updated," he wrote.
Some people criticised him over his outcry.
Watch his video below:
White man's situation in Nigeria sparks reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the White man's video below:
olajumokeiwalehin said:
"Bro, you are American, Donald Trump placed a ban on Nigerians not to enter America. Nigeria is doing the same if you don’t have a visa and you don’t have an address."
Governor Ship said:
"Nigeria 🇳🇬 nah your mate? 😂 you get luck say you no enter finish 😂 go house speed dey come."
Dajman said:
"How bad is this Nigeria? A police station having an AC is a problem, justa banch of fans everywhere."
SOSO RICHIE said:
Lady shows unexpected message she received from Uber driver after cancelling ride, screenshot trends
"Yes ur government deport us too. I love Nigeria, they are the only one that can fight Europe."
Nubi Precious said:
"Go to Benin 🇧🇯, it’s the next country. Nigeria is the hardest country to get in, it’s really hard for tourists when there is no even a lot of tourist sites."
Neutral ⚛️ said:
"The Law is the Law ....Sadly, the only thing that can save you from the law in Nigeria is connection/money...Not your skin colour...Nigeria runs on class system not skin colour."
Itz best said:
"Can Nigerians travel to your country without a visa? Why will you travel to Nigeria without a visa."
faiera said:
"Why would you travel without a visa?? Would it be allowed in your country if I did that??"
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that market women had rushed a White man who showed up to buy some items.
White man who visited Nigeria shares experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a White man who visited Nigeria had expressed admiration for the country.
According to the man who was seen walking around the streets, Nigeria is a very good place to live. The man said Nigeria is a better country than many in Europe, insisting that he felt freer in Nigeria than in Europe.
The man said Western media were wrong to portray Nigeria as a dangerous place. Some of the things he likes about Nigeria include the food and the people, whom he describes as happy.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng