A White streamer who flew into Nigeria has raised an alarm about the possibility of him being deported to where he came from

The foreigner shared a video from an unidentified Nigerian police station, suggesting that his passport was taken from him by the officers

Many Nigerians who came across his video on TikTok faulted his outcry, saying it was standard procedure in the country

A White streamer, known as Tikibeen1, has cried out on TikTok over his situation after visiting Nigeria.

The content creator claimed he was about to be deported and shared a clip from an unidentified police station where he is being held.

White streamer raises alarm in Nigeria

"I'm about to get deported.

"Just got off a flight to Nigeria," he said while filming in the police station.

Tikibeen1 suggested that his passport had been taken from him by the officers.

"Now, I may have to go back home," he lamented.

While noting that he had a good run in Nigeria, Tikibeen1 promised to update his followers on his situation.

"It was a good run ❤️‍🩹 In the police station — will keep you guys updated," he wrote.

Some people criticised him over his outcry.

White man's situation in Nigeria sparks reactions

olajumokeiwalehin said:

"Bro, you are American, Donald Trump placed a ban on Nigerians not to enter America. Nigeria is doing the same if you don’t have a visa and you don’t have an address."

Governor Ship said:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 nah your mate? 😂 you get luck say you no enter finish 😂 go house speed dey come."

Dajman said:

"How bad is this Nigeria? A police station having an AC is a problem, justa banch of fans everywhere."

SOSO RICHIE said:

"Yes ur government deport us too. I love Nigeria, they are the only one that can fight Europe."

Nubi Precious said:

"Go to Benin 🇧🇯, it’s the next country. Nigeria is the hardest country to get in, it’s really hard for tourists when there is no even a lot of tourist sites."

Neutral ⚛️ said:

"The Law is the Law ....Sadly, the only thing that can save you from the law in Nigeria is connection/money...Not your skin colour...Nigeria runs on class system not skin colour."

Itz best said:

"Can Nigerians travel to your country without a visa? Why will you travel to Nigeria without a visa."

faiera said:

"Why would you travel without a visa?? Would it be allowed in your country if I did that??"

