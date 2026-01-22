A young Nigerian lady posted the unexpected message she got from an Uber driver after cancelling her ride with him

She shared the screenshot of the message, and many were amazed at what the man told her, especially after she replied to him

Those who came across the post shared their observations about the messages, while some shared their personal experiences

A Nigerian lady posted the unexpected message she received from an Uber driver after she cancelled the ride.

The lady had booked a ride with him and cancelled it before he got there; an act which appeared to have provoked him.

In a TikTok post by @thejamaicangyall, the lady showed the message he sent to her after she cancelled the ride.

He wrote in the text:

“Because i contacted u b4 coming and i got here now and u cancelled d ride, so also shall heaven cancel your blessings and waste your resources in Jesus name.”

She responded to him:

“God forbid. Have a nice day.”

Moved by her response, the Uber driver replied:

“Because your response is soft . You're blessed in Jesus name.”

While many took to the comments to call out the lady for cancelling the ride, she responded:

“I get his pain but he was 30 ish minutes away. E shock me."

Reactions trail Uber driver's message to lady

@Bolu_WTF said:

"The guy is definitely not the type of person that curse."

@Yes, TT said:

"He’s such a sweet guy, he just mad his time was wasted."

@Quazeem said:

"He know he’s wrong but he was mad pissed."

@CHI said:

"Them curse you join the job wey you dey do already? Olololoooo abeg return am o."

@carlie said:

"Aw naw I rebuke the driver in Jesus name cause that’s a whole THREAT."

@ZOE GORDONS said:

"Why do I feel like I’ve met this man before."

@taehyungsinnervoice said:

"I have never seen anyone take their curse back lmao."

@OJONEMI said:

"This has happened to me before. It is crazy how the first thing on their mind is to curse."

@joyehui1 said:

"Prov 15:1 “ "A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger".

