A 26-year-old Nigerian woman alleged that her husband lied about his age before their marriage

She discovered after the wedding that he was about 20 years older than he had claimed during courtship

The disclosure sparked massive reactions online as she questioned her decision and considered divorce

A 26-year-old Nigerian woman has sparked conversations online after explaining how her husband allegedly lied about his age before they got married.

The young woman shared her experience on X via her account, @idarabasimi, explaining that she only got to know about her husband's real age after their wedding.

A 26-year-old lady reportedly finds out her husband lied about his age before they got married. Photo credit: Sia Kambou (Image used for illustrative purpose only)

Source: Getty Images

She disclosed that after they dated for some while, they then got married in December (not disclosing the exact year), and during their courtship, the husband reportedly told her he was 34 years old.

Man lies about his age before marriage

However, while going through his personal documents after the marriage, she found his international passport, which showed that he was born in 1972, meaning he lied and subtracted about 20 years from his real age.

She said:

"I have been crying since I stumbled on this. When I confronted him, he said age is just a number and that he didn't know he was up to 51 years old. Can you imagine?"

She expressed concern about the future. She added:

"In 10 years, he will be 64 years old, while I will be 36 years old. He has apologised but will I ever forgive myself for making this type of mistake?"

She also disclosed that she had previously rejected a 37-year-old suitor, only to later marry a man significantly older without knowing the truth.

A young lady discovers that her husband lied to her about his real age before they got married. Photo credit: Getty Images (Images used for illustrative purposes only)

Source: Getty Images

Despite her husband apologising, the woman admitted that she felt deceived and struggled to come to terms with the situation. She questioned whether she would ever forgive herself for the decision and asked X users for advice on whether she should consider divorce.

At the time of filing this report, the post has gathered over 2.3 million views and over 3,000 comments.

See the X post below:

Reactions to woman's allegation against husband's age

Legit.ng collected reactions from X users who saw the post. Some of the comments are below.

@NSBrooklyn said:

"Claiming you 'didn't know' you were 51 instead of 34 is a world-class lie."

@Chefstevewilson wrote:

"Just don’t have kids, or you’ll be changing his diapers too."

@TOOSonX commented:

"I will never understand why people lie about their age."

@laurachikamso wrote:

"I won’t forgive. Someone that has lived life and wants to use you as his retirement plan."

@eagleseyeinc commented:

"The age gap isn’t the scandal, the lie is, cos if someone can erase 20 years that casually, imagine what else they’ll edit. Argue with me."

Lady shared benefits of getting married to an old man

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said she married an old man and that there were many benefits attached to the decision.

The lady posted a video on TikTok sharing some of the things she got from her loving and doting husband.

She showed that she got her passport stamped, indicating she may have travelled abroad with the man.

Source: Legit.ng