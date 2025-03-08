A Nigerian man said there was a mistake he made in life, which he wishes he could go back in time and have it corrected

The man said he made a mistake by marrying late in life, noting that it affected him so much that he regrets it

According to him, he got married at the age of 40 and he and his wife have been unable to bear children

A Nigerian man has shared one thing he did in life, which he so much regrets and wishes he could go back and correct

According to the man, when one makes mistakes early in life, it is usually easy for the person to correct them and continue hopefully.

The man says he got married at the age of 40. Photo credit: TikTok/ Yomilistens.

However, he said when mistakes are made late, it becomes difficult to correct because the person is already too old.

In a video posted on TikTok by Yomilistens, the man said his greatest mistake was that he got married late

The man said his name is Abiola Ajibolaoye. He said he got married at the age of 40, which he considers very late.

He said he has been unable to correct the mistake because it was already too late for him to start again.

He said he and his wife did not have any children because there were things they did not handle very well.

Abiola was asked one mistake he felt he would correct if he had the opportunity to go back in time.

He said:

"I would have married early, because I married late. That is one wrong decision I took in life. I will still in the profession that I'm now, because I love the profession so much. You can marry and make mistakes. When you make your mistakes early, you can make some corrections that you have to make very early, then move on with your life. I got married at the age of 40. You can't beat time because it is not our friend. There are some things I'm doing at the later stage of life, I would have done them years ago."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares his story online

@Hd laces|hair ventilation|wigs said:

"He took responsibility for everything."

@Hadiza M S said:

"I pray the wife get to see this video and forgive him...ya Allah grant him good righteous beautiful children soon."

@prettyelina said:

"One of the best decisions I made in life is marrying early even though I'm not happy with the marriage I and my children grow up together at 44, I have a university graduate already glory be to God."

@Vibrant_joy said:

"We can’t beat time, because it is not our friend. God please help me I rebuke every spirit of delay in my life."

