Mark Angel’s Old Clip on Not Wanting Daughter to Marry a Man Like Him Trends Amid Ex-wife's Claim
Celebrities

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • An old interview granted by Mark Angel has resurfaced amid claims made by his ex-wife about him
  • The comedian’s ex-wife had earlier shared a video detailing what she said she suffered while still married to him
  • In the resurfaced clip, Mark Angel spoke about the kind of man he would not want his daughter to marry

Mark Angel’s old interview about his marriage and love life has resurfaced online following claims made by his ex-wife, Mandy, about their relationship.

The skit maker’s ex-wife had earlier shared a video detailing what she said she went through while they were together.

Mark Angel's old interview stirs reactions online amid ex-wife's claims
Fans react to Mark Angel’s old clip about his desire for his daughter. Photo credit@markangel
Source: Instagram

According to her, Mark Angel allegedly walked away during a bedroom moment, telling her he was no longer attracted to her.

She further claimed that she went under the knife to alter her body for him, yet continued to face body-shaming during the marriage.

In the resurfaced interview on Teju Babyface’s show, Mark Angel spoke candidly about his personal life and relationships. He admitted to getting married secretly and leaving the union quietly.

The content creator also stated that he could not clearly define his relationship status, claiming he was dating up to five women at the time.

Mark Angel speaks further about his life

During the interview, Mark Angel said he would not want his daughter to marry or date a man like him.

Fans advise ladies over Mark Angel’s old interview about his daughter. Photo credit@markangel
Source: Instagram

His comment appeared to surprise the host, Teju Babyface, who asked why. The comedian maintained that, given the kind of person he is, he would not wish such a partner for his daughter.

Fans react to Mark Angel’s interview

Fans reacting online expressed displeasure over his statements. Some blamed his ex-wife for staying in the marriage for as long as she did, while others claimed she remained because of his financial status.

Many users warned women to recognise red flags in relationships and avoid such partners. However, a female commenter noted that despite Mark Angel’s admissions, some women would still be willing to date him.

Here is the Instagram interview video of Mark Angel below:

How fans reacted to Mark Angel's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by the funny man about his relationship. Here are comments below:

@planet_ubla reacted:

"He didn't hide who he was.. you put up with it cuz he is rich."

@ike.pentecost reated:

"For man to tell you he won't date himself or allow his daughter date someone like him....na that time una suppose understand."

@jenny.adaobi.14 said:

"When a man knows that you will always stay in any situation, he will put you through that."

@babyfactoryng shared:

"Men know what they are doing .If you like think it's a spiritual problem.They are very aware."

@olarewaju__oluwaferanmi wrote:

"He said this and my gender will still go ahead to marry him… it is well."

Source: Legit.ng

