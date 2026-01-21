A young wife has become a viral sensation on TikTok after showing the age difference between herself and her husband

The lady made a post online suggesting that people think her husband is older than her by three years, but it is actually more than that

The lady's TikTok post has caused a commotion on the social media platform, with many expressing amazement that she is married at her age

A lady born in 2005 has caused quite a stir online as she celebrated getting married to her heartthrob, who is older than her.

The 20-year-old lady noted that people thought he is older than her by three years, but it is more than that.

A lady who married an older man says age is nothing but a number. Photo Credit: @daughterofthanos1

Source: TikTok

New wife says age is just number

She shared loved-up pictures with her husband and disclosed that he was born in 1996, which puts their age difference at nine years.

The newlywed attached a picture of herself and her husband kissing at the Abuja marriage registry, noting that age is just a number.

At the time of this report, her post had garnered over 700k views and more than 1k comments. Some people were amazed that she had got married at 20.

A lady born in 2005 marries a man born in 1996. Photo Credit: @daughterofthanos1

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

People react to newlywed lady's age

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

official_adeolaa said:

"Someone with a degree …first class Hons at 21…got a job at 21… best time to get married as far has it’s planned bruh…."

Toksofabuja🥹🤭💜 said:

"Wait, what am I still doing in my mother’s house?😭😭😂2005 don de marry oh."

21🧃 said:

"Wait 05 are we now getting married?? Am turning 21 next week Wednesday."

Praise Fidelis said:

"Hiannn, but we 2005 borns, we’ve not reach for marriage nau 😩😂, abi have we?"

slimgoddie♥️ said:

"2005 ke me i just dey cry finish because they no allow me chop d chicken bone very well."

NrsRuthie💜 said:

"2005 don Dey marry?? God abeg oo I Dey here Dey pursue career wey no Dey run go anywhere."

PERFUME VENDOR IN OJODU BERGER said:

"It’s not about the age difference! But 2005 kids are now getting married?"

ella said:

"Some are getting married, some are preparing for exams."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who married a man 20 years older than her had celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with a video.

Lady shares why she married older man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had disclosed the reason behind her decision to marry an older man.

In a viral video, the lady revealed the reason behind her decision to tie the knot with her older husband. She flaunted her international passport as she responded to the question on everyone's mind. With a hint of playfulness, she acknowledged that her love for her husband was not the only factor in her decision.

Her funny approach to addressing the curiosity surrounding her marriage left social media users in stitches. Her video garnered over 126k likes and more than 2k comments at the time of this report.

Source: Legit.ng