A young man reacted to the recently concluded AFCON tournament and the match between Nigeria and Morocco

He spoke his mind about what he observed during the important game and explained why the Super Eagles lost to the hosts

He shared key points in the post, and many individuals who watched his video agreed with what he said about the match

A young man has shared his opinion on the recently concluded AFCON tournament and the semi-final match between Morocco and Nigeria, while explaining the reason the Super Eagles lost to the host team.

He explained this in a video as he broke down everything he observed in the game.

Nigerian fan blames home advantage, pressure for AFCON defeat. Photo source: Tiktok/lilknowsball, Instagram/allfiftyfour

Source: TikTok

Man explains why Nigeria lost to Morocco

@lilknowsball explained in a video why the Nigerian team lost, after initially bragging that he knew the exact reasons for the Super Eagles' defeat.

He mentioned home advantage and pressure, as well as the lack of chances for Osimhen and Lookman to score goals.

He said in the TikTok video:

"I know the exact reason Nigeria lost to Morocco. The problem I saw: once it hit the 65th minute, once it hit the 70th minute, once it's about 20 minutes to go in the game, Nigeria flip the switch. They didn't hit their next gear.

"If I'm the coach, I'm telling the team: if this goes to penalties, we do not have a good chance. We need to win this in regulation. We need to win this in 90 minutes, and if not, we need to win in 120 minutes."

Speaking about the home defence, which Morocco had as an advantage, he shared:

"Morocco is playing in Morocco. Of course they had no problems going to penalties. The entire country is behind them; they're literally on home soil, the entire country is on their side. They have the most home field advantage.

"Osimhen didn't get any chance. Lookman didn't get any chance. Nigeria did exactly what they needed to do to shut them out, but if you don't score, you don't win, and you saw that."

Young man explains why Nigeria lost to Morocco in AFCON semi-final. Photo source: VectorStock

Source: TikTok

He also spoke about the pressure each player of the Nigerian team must have faced during the penalty shootout.

He added:

"The entire stadium is red, the entire stadium was Moroccan fans. The entire pressure you have to take to play those penalties, you're at a disadvantage.

"The coaching never changed. They never changed the system. The coach was supposed to come out and say, if it hits this minute, we switch gears, we're going to this tactics.

"They look like they're playing for penalties, and in the end, that's why they lost."

Reactions as man speaks about AFCON match

AM noted:

"i was watching ur live and it was so true."

Osa Edits wrote:

"Morroco literally had a keeper that survived a penalty shootout against spain. I don't know what Nigeria was thinking, not going for goal. Morroco have the experience in penalties, not Nigeria."

Freidat Adams added:

"The coach should have made some changes yes I agree he needs to work on his human management skills however the referee was another issue blow.ing against the players anytime they build momentum BUT this does not excuse Nigeria losing on penalties. The penalties was a mess."

SingularityOfFate said:

"They didn't learn from the last penalty against Congo."

Substitute_Chris noted:

"Spitting facts."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian evangelist made a viral prophecy about the AFCON 2025 semi-final between Nigeria and Morocco.

Moroccan woman calls Super Eagles coach handsome

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Moroccan woman went viral after making a surprising comment.

She spoke about Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle. In a video shared online, she described the coach as handsome.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng