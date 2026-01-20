A young man grabbed attention on social media as he shared a video showing something that caught people’s attention

He mentioned what he saw on a big banner immediately after Morocco missed a penalty during the AFCON final match against Senegal

The man’s post immediately went viral online, and several people shared their observations about what he noticed

A young man grabbed attention online after he pointed out something strange he saw immediately after Morocco lost a penalty to Senegal in the AFCON final match.

Many people who watched the video noticed the same thing and took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

The individual, @ali_naka, shared the clip which showed the moment when a player from the Moroccan team took the penalty.

However, while he missed it, something opposite to what actually happened was displayed on the banner at the top of the stadium, and he pointed this out.

He shared:

"Check the banner on top of the screen. The script was for Morocco to WIN."

He noticed that the banner showed that the penalty taken by the Moroccan player had scored, displaying "Goal," even though the penalty did not result in a goal for the Moroccan team.

Reactions as man shares observation

@Earlx_ai said:

"heir plans utterly failed. You could see the disappointment in the faces of CAF and FIFA bosses! A total disgrace! This was corruption at its best."

@PG_Dlamini_1 stated:

"Infantino and Morrocan president were already celebrating and we're immediately shocked and couldn't hide it. That's how a scripture went."

@McFlybowy wrote:

"This doesn’t mean anything, it’s confidence and yes they have every right to be they would be confident in winning, they’re the 8th best side in the world."

@MrLybs stressed:

"They celebrated so hard with the banner, the scoreboard had to remind them it was just cosplay."

@Herbmer shared:

"Imagine so they never have the mindset for the two team to win only focused on them alone."

@EllaDouala noted:

"They were so sure because they bought the ref 😭🤣🤣🤣 moroccans , as long as Paul biya is a president , y’all aren’t going to see any stars."

@PMustage68564 added:

"Senegal Qembarrased the whole African continent when they cowardly walked out of the game. What a weak way to win the final. All the hate to morocco just shows that they are making big moves and some people can’t have that. Morroco will come back at world cup stronger and better"

@munene_karis said:

"In football scripts even opposing players are typically in on it so I don't think that was the script. In other words it is not possible for the script to fail. The ref also had the chance to forfeit the match when Senegal left the pitch but they were given time and chance to."

Source: Legit.ng