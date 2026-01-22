While the AFCON 2025 tournament was still ongoing, some Nigerians had given predictions about different matches

While some had predicted for some teams to lose, others predicted the winners and even gave score lines for both teams

A particular prophet, Abiri Elijah, foresaw that Nigeria would lose to Morocco and his prediction came to pass

Before the AFCON 2025 tournament concluded, Nigerians were busy making predictions about various matches.

Some forecast losses for certain teams, while others confidently picked winners and even predicted exact scores.

Three people who predicted outcome of AFCON 2025 matches. Photo credit: @Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, Kelvin's Corner/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng in this article shares the predictions of three people that later came to pass.

1. Sierra Leonean man predicts third-place match

A Sierra Leonean man, renowned for his accurate football predictions, had weighed in on Nigeria's chances in the AFCON third-place match against Egypt.

The man, who correctly forecasted the outcomes of 19 matches in the tournament, predicted rightly that Nigeria will bounce back from their semi-final defeat to secure a win.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh shared his prediction on Facebook, stating that Nigeria would rally to claim victory.

According to him, the Pharaohs would employ a defensive strategy, but in the end, the Super Eagles would emerge triumphant.

The match took place at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, and just as he predicted, Nigeria won against Egypt.

The third-place match was an exciting encounter, pitting two African football powerhouses against each other.

See the post below:

2. Man predicts Nigeria will defeat Algeria

A confident predictor had forecasted a win for Nigeria in the AFCON quarter-final match against Algeria, which took place at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco.

The man's prediction was based on Nigeria's impressive performance in their previous match, where they defeated Mozambique 4-0.

According to insights shared by @Kelvin's Corner, the man had expected Nigeria to emerge victorious, beating Algeria by a margin of three goals to one.

He had emphasised that his prediction was not intended to spark controversy, but rather a genuine assessment of the teams' capabilities.

The predictor's confidence was likely rooted in Nigeria's strong showing against Mozambique.

According to the predictor, the team's form undoubtedly boosted morale, and the predictor believed the momentum would carry over into the quarter-final clash.

The match had delivered an exciting encounter, pitting two skilled teams against each other.

Algeria pushed Nigeria, but the predictor's forecast still proved accurate, with Nigeria winning 3-1.

The Marrakech Stadium witnessed an electrifying atmosphere that day as fans gathered to cheer on their teams.

Netizens predict result of AFCON 2025 matches correctly. Photo credit: TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: Facebook

3. Prophet predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

A Nigerian prophet's accurate prediction of Nigeria's defeat to Morocco in the AFCON semi-finals sparked widespread amazement on social media.

The prophet, known as Prophet Elijah on Facebook, stated that he had seen Morocco emerging victorious, but believed a call from Nigerian musician Davido would have altered the course of the game in Nigeria's favour.

The prophet had warned of Morocco's impending win, attributing the potential change in outcome to Davido's involvement.

Elijah took credit for predicting the 4-2 scoreline, congratulating Morocco on their advancement to the final and Nigeria on reaching the semi-finals.

He attributed the Nigerian team's loss to Davido's failure to heed his request for a call, which he claimed would have secured a favourable outcome.

His statement after the match proved his confidence in his abilities, as he cited a previous instance where he claimed to have changed the outcome of a match between Cameroon and South Africa through his prayers.

Elijah offered his services to anyone seeking to alter an undesirable outcome, and people rushed to the comments section to react.

His prediction and subsequent explanation sparked interest, with many social media users reacting to his claims.

Mysterious cat predicts AFCON 2025 match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a famous match-predicting cat backed Morocco to defeat Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final.

Morocco aimed to end a 50-year wait for their second Africa Cup title against 2021 champions Senegal.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng