A Nigerian prophet who predicted the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-finals match has shared a new post after the game

In the new post, the man recounted the warning he gave regarding the match and how 'Davido' could have changed the outcome

Massive reactions trailed his post on the X app as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian prophet's prediction of Nigeria's defeat to Morocco in the AFCON semi-finals has left social media users in awe.

The man, known as Abiri Elijah on Facebook, had foretold the outcome of the match, stating that he had seen Morocco emerging victorious.

Prophet says Davido didn't call him to avert Nigeria's loss to Morocco. Photo credit: Abiri Elijah/ Facebook.

Abiri Elijah speaks after Nigeria's loss to Morocco

Elijah's prophecy had hinged on a call from Nigerian musician Davido, which he believed would have altered the course of the game in Nigeria's favour.

He had warned of Morocco's impending win, but he expressed confidence that a call from Davido would have changed the outcome.

In a post-match statement, Elijah took credit for predicting the 4-2 scoreline, congratulating Morocco on their advancement to the final and Nigeria on reaching the semi-finals.

He attributed the Nigerian team's loss to Davido's failure to heed his request for a call, which would have secured a favourable outcome.

However, after the match was played, Elijah claimed that Davido's failure to reach him was the reason Nigeria's game cut.

In his words:

"EXACTLY WHAT PROPHET ELIJAH ABIRI SAID. Congratulations to Morocco for their Victory to the Final of Afcon. Congratulations to the Super Eagles of Nigeria for reaching the Semi Final of #africa #AFCON2025 . #God showed me their defeat against Morocco 🇲🇦 4-2 which I had the Grace to changed it in their favor, through just a call from Davido who failed to reach out to me for prayers as requested.

"Please it should be noted that God reveals to redeem so it’s very important to follow my Prophetic advice. God has given me the Grace to change things to work for our favor like I did for the march between Cameroon vrs South Africa that favored the indomitable lions of Cameroon. Let me also used this opportunity to say this to everyone, if any body or Prophet, Apostle, Prophetess, Doctor’s report, native or witch doctor tells you anything or give you any result that you don’t want, please just contact me, my God will change it for your favor, fear not, we are saving a very BIG GOD his name is YAHWEH the LORD God of HOST."

Reactions as prophet reacts to Nigeria's loss to Morocco

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react.

Dag said:

"People no go drink water because some your one guess work catch. Give we guess work for third position and finals alor!"

Mola said:

"Everyone knew morocco will win Nigeria, so it's not News, it's not a prophetic unction, God is too big to be stepping to low for football."

Gods time added:

"God you dey use God dey play well well I don notice am. Make the wrath of God no fall on you o."

Peter's Diary added:

"Oga nnema Aya E be like say u done take shisha if u wan beg am for money you beg am Davido na. Nigerian coach e be Wey u do well oo."

Man predicts AFCON match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that before the AFCON quarter-final match, a man predicted the team that would win between Algeria and Nigeria.

He mentioned the scoreline, and at the end of the match, Nigeria won the quarter-final against the African team in the tournament.

