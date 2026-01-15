Before the AFCON semi-final match between Morocco and Nigeria, several individuals and prophets had shared their predictions about the possible outcome of the game

Many people took to social media to share their opinions on who was likely to win, with three predicting Morocco's exit from the tournament

However, after a fierce battle, the tournament hosts, Morocco, won the match and will now take part in the final match of the tournament

However, the hosts defied expectations, winning the match and securing a spot in the final.

However, the hosts defied expectations, winning the match and securing a spot in the final.

Legit.ng, in this article, recounts three predictions of people that raised the hopes of Nigerians about winning the semi-finals.

1. Man shares prediction for Nigeria vs Morocco

A Nigerian prophet's prediction of the AFCON semi-final match between Morocco and Nigeria did not come to pass.

The man, identified as Victor’s Corner on Facebook had previously forecasted Nigeria's win against Algeria.

Subsequently, he expressed confidence in the Super Eagles' chances, predicting a 2-1 victory over Morocco.

He cited Nigeria's hunger, heart, and fire as key factors that would enable them to shock the hosts and make history.

However, Morocco defied expectations, winning the match on penalties after a tense 0-0 draw.

The prophet's prediction, which had raised the hopes of Nigerians on social media, is now being revisited in hindsight.

The AFCON semi-final match was a closely fought affair, with Morocco creating more opportunities but Nigeria's goalkeeper making some impressive saves.

In the end, Morocco emerged victorious, booking a spot in the final match which will hold in a few days to come.

2. Man confidently predicts Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final match

An Abuja resident predicted the recently concluded AFCON semi-final clash between Nigeria and Morocco.

The forecast had sparked interest among football enthusiasts, with many eagerly awaiting the outcome of the match.

According to the post that went viral, shared by @kenny_adamss, he expressed confidence in Nigeria's chances, forecasting a win for the Super Eagles.

His prediction included the exact scoreline, leaving many to speculate about the accuracy of his forecast.

His conviction was evident in his request to fellow users, asking them to take note of his prediction.

His confidence in Nigeria's abilities raised the hopes of netizens, with some backing his forecast and others expressing subtle scepticism.

3. Croatian man who predicted Morocco vs Nigeria match

A Croatian football enthusiast predicted the AFCON semi-finals between Nigeria and Morocco before it took place.

The analyst's full forecasts covered Nigeria's clash with Morocco and Senegal's showdown with Egypt.

In the throwback post shared by @HRVizak, he drew attention to the upcoming matches, and shared his prediction about the winners.

Regarding Nigeria versus Morocco, the analyst advised coaches to prepare thoroughly for the Super Eagles, citing their impressive performance against Algeria.

He acknowledged the unpredictability of the match, describing it as a toss-up, but finally backed Nigeria to emerge victorious.

The analyst also weighed in on the Senegal-Egypt clash, labelling it an iconic showdown and potentially the last featuring Salah and Mané together.

He noted that Egypt might be driven by past disappointments, including their 2022 AFCON final defeat to Senegal and their World Cup qualification heartache.

In his assessment, the Croatian analyst praised Nigeria's performance against Algeria, stating that they had outclassed their opponents.

He praised Osimhen's impressive form and Morocco's unbeaten home record, but threw his weight behind the Super Eagles.

