A bag designer said she reversed the N400k that her student's father sent to her account after seeing the transaction narration

She said the student's father explained that he used the narration to avoid tax, but she noted that her company does not accept bank narrations that don't match the transaction

She displayed the transaction receipt, warning other potential customers that they should not use similar narrations when patronising her

Jennifer Oamhen Thomas, a bag designer based in Lagos, has shared how she rejected the N400k sent by her student's father due to the transaction narration.

She shared the transaction receipt on Facebook, noting that immediately she saw it, she told the student's father that the credit alert would be declined and reversed to him.

A bag designer rejects the N400k that her student's father sent to her account because of the transfer narration. Photo Credit: Jennifer Oamhen Thomas

Bag designer shares transaction narration

Jennifer said the student's father stated 'burial support' in the transaction narration and explained to her that he did so to avoid being taxed.

While telling him she understood his intention, she maintained that her company do not accept bank narrations that does not align with them. She directed the man to either write 'tuition fees' in the narration or take his son to another school.

Eventually, the man complied and resent the money with the expected transaction narration. The businesswoman warned potential clients and customers against sending her money with such transaction narrations.

She stressed that the transaction narration should indicate the exact reason the money was being sent. Her Facebook post read:

"A student's father sent money into my account and wrote burial support as the narration.

"Immediately i saw the burial narration, I told him that i am declining the credit alert to that the money will be reversed to him, he can either resend it back and put tuition fees or take his son to another school.

"He said he is trying to avoid tax.

"I told him that I understand but at Jenlo company, we do not accept bank narrations that doesn't align with us.

"The money was reversed to him and he resent the money and put tuition fees.

"I am putting this out so that you don't use narrations like: support, gift, loan repayment etc on when you want to patronise me.

"Your narration to us should Indicate the exact reason you are sending us the money."

In the comment section of her post, she expressed amazement at the bank narration that her student's father earlier used.

"Burial support keh.

"God forbìd."

Bag designer shows transaction narration her student's father used to send ₦400k. Photo Credit: Jennifer Oamhen Thomas

Transfer narration: Woman's experience elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's experience below:

Osaze Imafidon said:

"Hahaha. Federal Government of Nigeria nor get pity for anybody oh, even if dem like put hospital support funny enough, I think they have put the tax issue on Hold for now due to KPMG report to address some of the Tax issues raised."

Udefi Ngozi Ndu said:

"Someone said I should use loan repayment.

"I did sha.

"But will never try that again.

"Which one is loan repayment?"

Chinemerem Diana Nduaguba said:

"But using tuition fee as narration is good because that is an expenses that can't be taxed."

Abdul Kabir Aishat said:

"As how, with all the narration that's available, we people can be funny ehn."

Odunayo Oluwakemi said:

"I like the way you addressed it oo.

"Burial support as how nah.

"God abeg ooo."

Alagbe Halimah Adedayo said:

"Of all narrations, he chose burial support. You did well by rejecting.

"Now I see the reason one man said "E no go better for whoever told Nigerians that narration has anything to do with tax."

