A Nigerian man has shared his hilarious experience with his mother, who called him to request money

According to him, his mother had broken down in tears, stating that she urgently needed a lot of money to settle an issue

However, she forgot to end the call after they were done with the conversation, and he overheard a statement that he shouldn't have

A Nigerian man has shared how his mother mistakenly exposed her cunning side during a phone call requesting financial assistance.

The mother had called her son, feigning tears, claiming she needed a large amount of money to address an urgent issue.

Mum fakes tears to get money from son

The man, identified as @illxgally on X, shared the funny incident with his followers on the platform.

He explained that his mother had called him over the phone, speaking with a shaky voice as if on the verge of tears.

Believing her story, he agreed to send the money, just to ensure that his mother doesn't remain in a 'sad mood'.

Unknown to his mother, she had forgotten to end the call after their conversation.

Her son overheard her telling her husband that she was pretending to cry to manipulate him into sending the money.

Although he was initially surprised at his mother's behaviour, the son stated that he still couldn't muster the courage to be angry with his mother.

In his words:

"My mama just call me with low voice like say she dey cry saying she needs something, it was a lot of money but I said I’ll send it as per my mama no fit dey sad na, she forgot to end the call after the conversation then I was over hearing her through the phone telling her husband that she was crying on purpose so the thing go enter me. Omoo I no fit even vex, na my mama but the lesson be say woman na still woman o regardless."

Reactions as man shares experience with mother

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Ademola said:

"Mothers are our God on earth oo. You no get any choice you go run am oo. God bless all our mothers."

Damilare said:

"Me and my siblings still dey use one matter play last week. She no dey ever ask for something for family group. Let’s say she wants a bag or shoe or something, she go bill all 6 children individually, so she go automatically get money for 6 shoes. Yahoo wey you no fit arrest guilty."

The Don said:

"Abeg wire her the money, remember when you're in school lying to collect money from home you think they don't know?"

Wizards said:

"My mom recently do one for me last week. Omo na later my last born dey tell me say she scam me. I no kuku feel am because na my mama but I don learn."

Deeking said:

"Fr Bru. Buh this remind me, I have an ex that lies alot to other people and then will come later and tell me that what she said to the person was actually a lie, me that year thought I can trust her wey be say na me be ultimate recipient, I later realised sha."

See the post below:

