A young man grabbed people’s attention after sharing what he noticed while watching a video of late Destiny Boy

He spoke about the Afrofuji artist's death and mentioned what stood out to him in the mortuary video

The man shared his observation while also advising people on how to live their lives before death comes

A young Nigerian man has cried out over what a mortuary attendant allegedly did to the teeth of the popular Fuji musician, Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy.

Recall that Legit.ng reported the death of the Afrofuji artist, who reportedly passed away at 22 on January 18, 2025.

Man reacts to Destiny Boy's death

After the report of his death made its way online, many speculations emerged regarding the cause of his death. However, his mother has since clarified the rumour, maintaining that he was sick while also mentioning the name of the sickness.

While news of his death continues to trend, a young man identified as @ibroooxanalyzerluxury lamented online after watching a video of Destiny Boy, which showed the moment a mortuary attendant worked on his remains.

He shared his thoughts about the late singer and revealed what he observed was done to his teeth after his death.

After watching the viral video, his said:

"You've seen that you have no reason to be stingy in this life. Look at Destiny Boy, he died and they used shizle or hammer and they put it in his gold teeth that he fixed, they want to remove it. It's over for the dead, but if you're alive and you're rich but didn't spend the money, if you don't show mercy to people with the money..."

He also shared advice with the public on what to do with their wealth or possessions before death.

His statement:

"If you die, people who don't know you or hustle with you will enjoy your money."

Man's reaction to Destiny Boy's mortuary video trends

gbolahan said:

"I swear that thing pain me."

Spunky Jubby stressed:

"But why? if he carry the golden teeth go.. what will." happen? Abi dem dy remove am just to sell it and make money?"

OMOH MED AND STORES said:

"Na another person go still buy the gold."

npg213 added:

"We came with nothing why he won carry Gøld teeth go."

tonyfash2 said:

"They no suppose remove the gold so that he can use that one survive for where him Dey go."

Snc wrote:

"How much dem want come resell am single grill wey no reach 3ook."

comradedan stressed:

"So una believe say this boy Don die."

ajikeade shared:

""They most remove the they can't embalm him with it and they can't bury him with the teeth when his coming to this world he didn't come with silver teeth and he most not go with it."

weirdoo noted:

"Omoh make nobody commot the told when dey my hair ooo make dem bury me with am "

Zoey888 said:

"Better to share love to people when you dey alive."

Watch the video below:

