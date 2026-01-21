A Nigerian content creator has shared the voice note that he received from popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels

The actress had earlier promised to grace the content creator's live stream and he was looking forward to the agreed date

However, something serious came up and the actress cancelled the stream, promising to pay N2 million as compensation

A Nigerian man, Oga Amos, has expressed his pain online after receiving an unexpected voice note from popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels.

In the voice note, she apologised to the content creator, explaining that an unforeseen circumstance had prevented her from honouring a live stream commitment.

Content creator posts chat with Regina Daniels

The content creator, @Oga Amos on Instagram, had shared a voice note from the actress, expressing regret for the cancellation.

Daniels had earlier promised to appear on the creator's live stream but pulled out at the last minute, stating that an unexpected development beyond her control arose.

In the audio message, Daniels expressed her disappointment and acknowledged the effort and resources the content creator had invested in anticipation of her appearance.

She assured him that she would make it up to him and offered a compensation of N2 million for his trouble.

The actress prayed for the creator's streaming endeavours to flourish and asked for his bank details to facilitate the payment. She expressed her sorrow and apologised profusely for the inconvenience caused.

In her words:

"Hey Oga Amos. You know I don't even know what to say that will comfort you right now considering how much time, effort, money you've invested. And one thing that breaks my heart is to see someone's happiness scatter in a split second. I actually did everything to make sure I turn up for you. But there are just certain things that are beyond my control for real.

"But please eh, just know that I owe you one and I will definitely make up for it, trust me. I pray God blesses you, your hustle and anything you lay your hands on. I pray your streaming goes exceedingly well. Oh, I don't know what to say for you. But please just send me your account, let me send you a little token of two million naira so at least now your boys can use it to get drinks or something. I'm sorry, I'm sorry."

Reacting to this, the content creator, who shared the voice note online, responded calmly, stating that Daniels' safety was paramount and expressed hope that they would collaborate in the future.

He appreciated her acknowledgement of his efforts and remained optimistic about his streaming career, trusting that setbacks are part of the journey.

Reactions as Oga Amos shares VN from Regina

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Peaceful_El-roi said:

"I feel for oga Amos he spent a lot for His live. I pray his streaming stands best in the whole of Nigeria."

@Mimi said:

"Sometimes life changes plans, but that doesn’t change the love, effort, and good heart behind everything you do. I appreciate you deeply, and I hope you know your efforts are never wasted. We are right here with you and we will keep on supporting you oga Amos keep it up."

@Emmanuel Michael reacted:

"Oga Amos don't worry another bigger one is coming your way love you very much more love to the street and may god bless you and grant you more Grace on your streaming."

@The shine said:

"May God bless you so so much Regina Daniels for your good heart what you have to know is that OGA Amos is search a very good person."

@football Ai said:

"Please sir I won't you to be safe and Go well with tour streaming And listen and wait! I wont you not to give up and never listen to what deey say ooooo eh God will Accept Amen."

@Only Rida added:

"This woman is a blessing she's cool sweet and understanding. I just love her so much and I know one day here prayers will be answered the secret tears which nobody knows God will wipe them off I pray she noticed this prayer herself."

See the post below:

Lady shares observation about Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady drew people's attention to something she observed about Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

This happened after the actress left Senator Prince Ned Nwoko's house amid their marital problem, which became a hot topic on social media.

