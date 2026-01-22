A Nigerian man has got many people talking about accident cars after he transformed a crashed Mercedes-Benz C300

A big rear part of the Benz was changed and repainted to make it look all new after mechanics and a panel beater thoroughly worked on it

Many people who saw how bad the vehicle looked before it was worked on were amazed by the effort that went into its transformation

A young Nigerian man and his team generated buzz online after they transformed a crashed Mercedes-Benz C300.

Before they got to work on it, a video showed the moment the car was towed into their workshop with the back bumper gone.

A man was praised for transforming a Benz C300. Photo source: @jdautoscenter

Source: TikTok

Accident Damaged Mercedes-Benz C300

The car was jacked up, and his team (@jdautoscenter) got to work in smoothing the scrunched-up iron. After some parts of the boot were chiselled, they tested the boot to see if it closed well.

The workers proceeded to affixing rear lights to the car. Panel beaters also got to work. The back of the C300 was filed and coated.

A man's skill at transforming a vehicle generates massive reactions online. Photo source: @jdautoscenter

Source: TikTok

Salvaged Mercedes-Benz

The final touches to the call came with painters spraying it a black colour to blend with the body colour of the Benz. Everything looked cleaner at this stage.

Every dent on the car was repaired. One would mistake the car for a brand-new vehicle after the touch-up. The car was carried out of the park. The mechanic asked people to guess the state it was being transported to.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rafa said:

"Labour must be cheap out there. They would scrap that in UK if bumper was scratched."

cg2025 said:

"Bought for $400 fixed for N5m, Sold for 86million naira."

ozzypaul1 said:

"Nigerians are talented in every aspect of life."

vlad88_8 said:

"I pity who Dey buy car for Nigeria."

ur_favoritenurse said:

"Lmao. Oyibo mechanics would tell you to dump it. Yet na us dem dey call lazy."

Komicerr said:

"Good deal c300 coupe accident free going for 10millon, the owner wants to travel out."

Mr Nigeria 2.0 said:

"We Nigerians are one of the most intelligent people in the world. God bless Nigeria and no place else."

Ameah Mamela said:

"I was just telling someone that Africans have the best mechanics. A man with a dream car will go learn about it and the opportunity to work on it will be as rewarding as owing it. Love our people."

Steph A said:

"What can't Nigerians excel in??? The drive for excellence is insane."

nubiaavantgarde said:

"This why my mom ships every car back home when she upgrades because workmanship is unmatched. old in US, new in 9ja."

PNJeddy - The Lone Wolf said:

"That's the proper definition of how to salvage. Pure talent. Vision. Skill. Can-do Mentality. Nuff Respek."

Ayodeji Toyota said:

"That's why you need check some certain conditions before buying car especially in Nigeria... accident car, flooded car etc..."

Man upgrades old G-Wagon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man known as Ifeanyi on TikTok made a video of the G-Wagon he and his team worked on and upgraded to a new model.

Apart from giving the vehicle a facelift in a TikTok clip, the interior of the G Wagon was revamped with new seats installed and the dashboard changed.

Source: Legit.ng