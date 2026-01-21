A Nigerian man has gone viral after sharing a touching story about his oyibo neighbour, who took an unexpected step

He explained that the neighbour had gone to college to acquire a certificate, which he later used to apply for a job after school

The man went on to share the tragic thing the oyibo neighbour ended up doing to himself after he couldn’t get the job

A Nigerian man abroad has shared the tragic thing his Oyibo neighbour did to himself after finishing school and applying for a job with his degree but was rejected.

The young man mentioned something unusual in the video as he spoke about the mental health of people abroad and compared it to that of Nigerians.

Nigerian abroad shares tragic story

In the video he posted on his page, @olugoldofficial, he explained that the affected individual is one of his neighbours and added that the person had attended school, graduated, and obtained a certificate.

However, after applying for a job and failing to secure it, the individual reportedly took an unexpected step, which the man mentioned in the viral post.

He said in part:

"Nigerians abroad, we dey really try o. Oyibo people no really strong like that o. One of my neighbours, the guy go college go study one course."

"After he graduate, he go apply for one job, dem no give am the job. Oyibo people no really dey strong. Nigerians, we dey try o."

"Us, we go go through many things, family, friends, we go still stand strong."

What the young man mentioned in the video made many people take to the comment section to speak their minds.

Reactions as man speaks about neighbor

winifred dudu/hairvendor shared:

"Nawa he mean say dem nor go fit cope for Nigeria."

Jennas__web noted:

"Na why therapist no Dey really make money for naija like abroad 😂😂🤣🤣."

Chalice_Moment | Life’s Moment stressed:

"Please be sensitive…be mindful of your choice of words and gestures."

Esther wrote:

"There are so many cases of them taking their life when it becomes hard, could they ever survive tinubu?"

Mr.D added:

"We no wan die na no be say our mental health strong. our own mental health only strong to adapt to nonsense."

King-Ray stated:

"Your neighbor was supposed to be born in Nigeria."

Zino Omoefe said:

"Omooo.. Meanwhile, for every rejection we go shout "We Move!!"

Silverware wrote:

"Them no fit survival quarter of wetin we dey pass through on a steady."

Tell Us Much noted:

"I doubt if its the job that triggered this. He must have been through more issues. However its not a reason to do this. Please next time don't laugh about serious issues like this."

It’s-QueenEsther stressed:

"Real 💯 I can relate tho 💯 sometimes I go face mirror cry and later laugh at myself for crying like goat 😁 seriously we are rugged."

Juliet said:

"My brother failed jame 4 times, did ND… finally went to write direct entry exam he failed twice🥺….. His a graduate now civil engineer. Apply for visa Canada deny am twice 🥺…. In all😩 is in uk 🇬🇧 now…. Married with a kid…… Thank God For Everything."

Dr Pawpaw (O.O.A)-Ur Soln is noted:

"Na why Suffering and Smiling dey our blood."

Watch the video below:

