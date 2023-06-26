A video showing the new look of a G-Wagon after a Nigerian man upgraded it to a 2022 model got people talking

The man said the exterior got much time from him and his team because they had to change many things

Stating two weeks as the time used on any G-Wagon upgrade, the man said the vehicle's dashboard was also changed

A Nigerian man known as Ifeanyi on TikTok has made a video of the G-Wagon he and his team worked on and upgraded to a new model.

Apart from giving the vehicle a facelift in a TikTok clip, the interior of the G Wagon was revamped with new seats installed and the dashboard changed.

Many asked him for the cost of having such an upgrade done. Photo source: @juniorifeanyi857

Source: TikTok

G-Wagon 2014 model got new seats & new look

In another video on the same vehicle, he showed the new seats covered in nylon, making it look like a brand-new car.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ifeanyi said the exterior upgrade took time, as almost everything got changed. He said upgrading a G Wagon from a 2002 version to a new model is now possible.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

That Messi fan said:

"Why is it so obvious."

amedzul4 said:

"Wheel need 24inch."

The man replied:

"When you bring your own car we will put 24inch."

Solar_System_of_d_Universe said:

"So nobody wan buy new one again?"

Jackson said:

"With a digital screen too? Bro."

@Bukaofficial asked:

"Can you upgrade c230/w203?"

Catdaddyny asked:

"How much does something like this cost your work is amazing?"

user1771374579641 asked:

"How many days does it take you to finish such work?"

He replied:

"2 weeks."

Old 1999 Benz upgraded to latest model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who upgrades vehicles showed a 1999 Mercedes Benz S-Class that was worked on. Many people were surprised.

At the start of his video, the man (@filuasucess) showed the real look of the Benz before it was transformed. To achieve its upgrade, the whole body was painted black.

Man upgrades his Lexus

In other news, a man who specialises in car modifications showed people the new mods (upgrades) he added to his Lexus.

Among the things he did on the car was to tint it and change the body colour to satin grey. He (@mohammed_lexus) also bought new rims, which would give him more traction.

Source: Legit.ng