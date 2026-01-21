A young Nigerian lady got many people talking as she discovered a strange item at her grandmother's place

A young lady grabbed attention online as she posted a strange item she discovered at her grandma’s place and sought help in identifying it.

The item she saw immediately drew attention on social media, as many people began to guess the name of the item.

Woman seeks help to identify item

The individual shared the post on her page @therealmomma5 and added a caption to better explain her request and what the post is about.

The caption on her TikTok Post read:

"Guys please, what is this? I saw it at my grandma's place. I was so scared when I saw it."

She shared the item, which has not been identified at the time of writing this post.

However, many individuals stormed the comment section of the post to suggest the name of the item.

Reactions as lady posts strange item

OLA shared:

"Special coat 🧥 for meeting.. it’s very expensive brr .. the uniform can do Aeroplane job in 2 minutes."

Akinade said:

"Better leather shoe, soak am for warm water with soap for 3days mske e soft then call your shoemaker make ge run Balenciaga give you."

Asian bles added:

"My uncle saw this post he wants to buy it incase you want to sell."

Umekwe Chidimma Christabel shared:

"Crocodile skin, my dad have it alot but he is a native doctor, old men do have animal skin in their possession, most are used to treat illness, some used to clear ill luck and they are hard/pure leather. Some of these men put these animals skin on while attending some dangerous village meeting, some of their charm are intact in these animals skins and works efficiently for them there,(if you know you know.."

OBIAGELIAKU wrote:

"Crocodile skin😭😭, bro that’s a Hermes bag worth millions of naira , sitting pretty in ur parlor."

Adepoju Ilerioluwa T wrote:

"Your grandpa na lawyer, na that thing lawyers Dey wear go solve case for court."

kachisinteriors01 added:

"Ask vital questions traditionally not online.... this is more than our understanding but the spiritual world can help. been checking my grandpa room but keep seeing lots of pictures that man like flexing."

Mr white realtor said:

"Camera go put some people to problem any small thing una don start to dy record."

