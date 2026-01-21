A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media as he taped his passport to his head to avoid arrest by ICE

The young man explained that he did this to avoid being stopped or labelled an illegal immigrant in the United States

He shared a video and explained the reasons why he took the step in a clip that has gone viral on social media

A young Nigerian man has shared how he moves around in the USA amid a crackdown on illegal migrants by ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in the country.

He posted a video showing his passport plastered on his head with tape while speaking about how he moves around in the States.

Young Nigerian shows how he avoids ICE

The statement of the man comes amid numerous reports of arrest and deportation of illegal migrants by the ICE agency.

In order to avoid being illegally arrested, deported, or seen as an illegal migrant, he placed his US passport on his forehead and used tape to attach it so it would be visible for any ICE agents to see.

In the video he shared on his page @dotish001, he said:

"Yes, this is how we move around. Before you ask me are you a citizen, where is your passport - you seen my passport already? This is how we move."

He gave further explanation in response to comments on his page, saying:

"The video addresses the current ICE situation in Columbus, Ohio, and in the U.S., where people are being stopped and questioned about their citizenship, and non-citizens risk arrest. That is the purpose."

"A few people have been saying congratulations to me because of this video. The video addresses the current ICE situation in Columbus, Ohio, and in the U.S., where people are being stopped and questioned about their citizenship, and non-citizens risk arrest. That is the purpose of this video, so before you ask me, I’ve already answered the question."

Reactions as man speaks about ICE raid

oduma noted:

"You are lucky to be a citizen of the United States am happy for you."

blackgold587 added:

"Wahala no too much."

Se.xy ede stressed:

"Na dere suppose Dey, cos e no easy."

realtorolanike wrote:

"When you see me, you see the passport."

FOLASHAYO added:

"You have to open it for us before we let u go."

BIGSAM shared:

"Most people don't actually get it... With what is happening in US about the ICE agent, he's a reason to move around with his passport."

Abikeherself stressed:.

"They don’t even ask again ooo na bundle dem Dey bundle people."

Sean noted:

"United States SS party. Equivalent of the Hands up in Berlin x

@onuohamercy said:

"Ice be doing too much these days."

Yewande noted:

"Make they no con waybill you back home."

Watch the video below:

