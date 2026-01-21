Nigerian students surprised their lecturer with emotional gifts and tributes during a class in the lecture hall

A saxophonist played for the overwhelmed lecturer as students wiped tears from his eyes in a touching moment

The heartwarming video, shared on TikTok, captured the gratitude students felt for their favourite lecturer’s impact

A heartwarming display of appreciation by a group of Nigerian students has captured the hearts of many online.

The students, who wanted to show their gratitude to their favourite lecturer, planned a surprise gift-giving moment that left their lecturer overwhelmed with emotion.

A group of Nigerian students presents gifts to their lecturer with emotional tributes during lecture. Photo credit: @idara674. Image source: TikTok

Nigerian Lecturer in tears over surprise gifts

The emotional moment was captured on video and shared on TikTok by a student with the handle @idara674.

In the clip, the lecturer, identified as Dr Agana, was in the midst of a class at a lecture hall when his students suddenly brought out a customised framed picture of him up on the podium.

The lecturer watched in awe as his students presented and showered him with praises and gifts of different shapes and sizes.

Seconds later, a saxophonist came close to him and played for him. The lecturer was moved and overwhelmed as he struggled to contain his tears. Some of his students came closer to him and wiped the tears off his eyes.

A Nigerian lecturer bursts into tears after his students surprised him with gifts. Photo credit: @idara674. Image source: TikTok

After the grand celebration, he stood on the podium with his heart filled with gratitude.

"I have never been swept off my feet like today," he said.

In another section of the video, the students affirmed that Dr Agana was indeed their best lecturer.

The video captioned:

"A teacher who truly made an impact."

Watch the TikTok video below:

The students' thoughtful gesture not only demonstrated their appreciation for their lecturer's hard work but also confirmed the strong bond that had developed between them.

Reactions as students surprise lecturer

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

REGARDLESS said:

"All of una don pass the course."

Nora’s Couture wrote:

"It pays to be a good person."

Sheedah stated:

"Wow, this is beautiful. He’s my uncle."

Mufasa1472 commented:

"The man is so nice that is my project supervisor. I will surely miss you, Dr Agana. We love you."

Obi Helen(cooks) commented:

"This is really beautiful. I cried while watching this."

Big Fav stated:

"Na lecturer way good we go celebrate."

Ojoniko001 wrote:

"The best shorthand lecturer ever. We love you, sir."

BENITA stated:

"Dr Agana is a father to many children. God bless him and his generations."

Students appreciate lecturer with gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that students of Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, surprised their lecturer in a unique way.

The students walked to him at the front of the class and dropped their gifts on the table before him.

He smiled as he placed his hands on his waist and looked at the students with admiration.

Their actions and the lecturer’s reaction melted hearts on social media as netizens celebrated them.

