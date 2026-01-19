A Nigerian man shared an emotional story on social media, about his childhood struggles after his father lost his job

He recalled what he was using as school bags for his books before his father was able to buy them proper ones

His post touched many online, sparking memories and appreciation for parents who persevered through hardship

A Nigerian man has captured the hearts of thousands by sharing a personal story about his father's struggles and triumphs during tough economic times in his family.

He shared his story while quoting a viral video of a father who lost his wife at the hospital due to a lack of hospital bills and surprised his daughters with a new wardrobe, sparking a wave of reactions from X users.

In the original video, the father was documenting his young daughters' tearful reactions to receiving their first dedicated wardrobe for clothes and belongings.

Inspired by this scene, @HOLARMEEDEY1, quoted the post and recounted his own childhood experience.

According to him, he recalled the moment he and his brother had to use brown envelopes as school bags to take to school, after his father lost his job.

In his words:

"I remembered when dad lost his job that we lost almost everything.

For good two years, I and my brother were using this brown envelope dad gets from ward marking centre to take our books to school."

He then recounted how happy he was when the father later bought them a good schoolbag to take to school. He ended his story with an emotional recognition to the fathers out there.

"The day he bought school bag for us. We were not just happy we were all emotional. My mama self joined us to Dey cry. God bless every dad out there."

Reactions to man's appreciation to his father

@adetayo003 said:

"There is also one green sealed WAEC nylon too. Poverty no good."

@OlukanniAdemol1 commented:

"I used black nylon very well. Poverty no good. Glory to God for today."

@HOLARMEEDEY1 wrote:

"I believe you are in a better place, and we can all laugh about it."

@onlygiftedhand stated:

"Omo, how I wish my dad is alive, I would have treated him differently and given him gifts every day. I really miss him."

@Holuwarosemail said:

"God bless you, dad, and the man you are becoming. I pray He make the fathering responsibilities easy for you and every other men out there."

@rayn_trades commented:

"Omo…make I no even talk wetin me and my sis been dey use do lunchbox that year. Just realised I have a lot to be grateful for, been complaining too much lately, I forgot where I’m coming from."

