A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment her coursemates presented gifts to their best lecturer

In the video, the lecturer was teaching a class when the students suddenly surprised him by bringing out gifts and placing them on a table before him

The lecturer's emotional reaction in the viral video left viewers emotional as they commended the students for the gesture

A heartwarming display of appreciation by a group of Nigerian students has captured the hearts of many online.

The students, who wanted to show their gratitude to their favourite lecturer, planned a surprise gift-giving moment that left their lecturer overwhelmed with emotion.

Students present gifts to lecturer Photo credit: @opeyemibalogun517/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lecturer almost in tears over surprise gifts

The emotional moment was captured on video and shared on TikTok by a student with the handle @opeyemibalogun517.

In the clip, the lecturer was in the midst of a class when his students suddenly sprang a surprise, presenting him with gifts and showering him with praise.

The lecturer's emotional response was overwhelming as he struggled to contain his tears, clearly touched by the thoughtful gesture.

As the students gathered around him with their gifts, the lecturer's eyes welled up with gratitude.

"We gifted our best lecturer. He was speechless and emotional," the video's caption read.

Lecturer emotional as students surprise him with gifts Photo credit: @opeyemibalogun517/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The students' thoughtful gesture not only demonstrated their appreciation for their lecturer's hard work but also confirmed the strong bond that had developed between them.

Reactions as students surprise lecturer

Netizens on TikTok stormed the comments section to praise the students for their kind and thoughtful gesture.

@Lydia0001 said:

"There was a day this man carried me under the rain, he was not going my way ooo, he dropped me at the junction and gave me money for transport, I don’t even know he’s a lecturer."

@Kenny commented:

"Mr Ope was the one that took us most of our practicals in 2016/2017, that man is so kind and unique in all ways ready to assist you in any ways. May Allah lift him up and showered him more blessings."

@Oluwa Yemisi said:

"If I dey school,I for arrange this thing for Dr Wasiu mass comm dept,mapoly. That man is just a very good person."

@Adams said:

"He has not lecture me before but he’s a very good man, there was a day I want to buy something and my phone was off I was lamenting about that and he said I should wait he should bring his power bank."

@Therealdolly added:

"Mr ope really deserve it. The best lecturer in SLT department fpi he his generous kind sometimes I go look my result and be like shey nah Weytin I write for exam make me get this grade."

Watch the video below:

Students appreciate lecturer with gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that students of Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, surprised their lecturer in a unique way.

The students walked to him at the front of the class and dropped their gifts on the table before him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng