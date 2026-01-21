A young Nigerian man surprised his mother after returning from Belgium, where he lived for over 16 years.

The emotional reunion was captured in a viral video, showing the mother collapsing joyfully upon seeing her son.

Social media users flooded TikTok with heartfelt reactions, expressing joy, nostalgia, and prayers for their own mothers

A young man surprised his mother in Nigeria after being away abroad for a very long time.

In a video shared by @sequence.lyon, who was reported to be his brother, the mother appeared excited and joyful upon unexpectedly seeing her son.

A Nigerian man shares an emotional moment when his mother was excited after returning from abroad.

The man, identified on TikTok as DJ Bazuka, has been in Belgium for over 16 years and decided to surprise his mother upon his return home.

Man returns home from abroad, surprises mother

The video started when the mother opened the gate for her family, unaware that her son was among them.

After some family members entered the house first, the mother wondered why they had their phone cameras up until she looked outside the gate and saw her son entering the home.

Her reaction was overwhelming. She was caught by surprise, let go of the padlock, and lay flat on the floor in excitement for a few seconds.

A young Nigerian man surprised his mother after returning from abroad after 16 years away.

Seconds later, her son carried her up, and they hugged warmly. They both continued hugging as they walked inside the house.

Someone in the background could be heard using a popular slang;

"You did not expected it."

Watch the emotional video below:

Reactions to man surprising mother

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below

Taworog stated:

"I was a bit scared when Mama suddenly fell on the floor when she saw her son. The joy was so overwhelming for Mama to see her son alive after 16years."

Pabloceleb said:

"That kind feelings money no fit buy am."

OWONIKOKO wrote:

"Shey Ona Dey see our mama? You must wear something under your wrapper or anything, even inside the house incase of anything. God bless our mother."

ADEMI HERDYSER said:

"How I wish my mom were still alive so I could experience this again."

Bo$$ commented:

"Omo obodo oyibo eeeh, you only know when you are going, you don't know when you will return back."

Xee baby said:

"The man outside was like what!!! I knew she’d put on a show."

Opeyemi Kaffy stated:

"For the sake of all mothers, you shall all eat the fruits of your labour in Jesus' name."

ADEYEMI AYODELE wrote:

"I will experience this one day, I don't know how it's going to be, till then God pls grant me good health in Jesus name. Amen."

