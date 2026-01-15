A young Nigerian man went viral after showcasing his newly completed dream home on TikTok

He shared before-and-after footage of the building process, thanking God for the achievement

The video attracted praise and prayers online, with viewers congratulating him and wishing similar success

A young Nigerian man shared his joy and happiness after building his dream home from scratch, earning him applause and accolades on social media.

Taking to his TikTok account, the young man, identified as @pina_peter, showed a video of the before-and-after moment when the house was completed.

A young Nigerian man showcases his newly completed dream home online. Photo credit: @pina_peter. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video initially showed the man standing at the front of an uncompleted building. Many construction workers were also captured working on the building during inspections.

Some seconds later, we could be seen standing outside his completed house. He captured the video, saying, 'God did,' attached with a house emoji.

The young man congratulated himself on his latest achievement as he flaunted his new home, expressing gratitude to God for providing him with a home.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as man flaunts new building

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praise.

Others also "tapped" into his achievement and wished the same for themselves.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Dominion Medical said:

"I tapped from this blessing, I'll be congratulated soon. I'll also say God did soon."

Stephanie commented:

"Tap blessing for my man, he deserves to win."

Western union stated:

"I pray for this and long life good health."

Stanley wrote:

"Big congratulations, bro. More to come, mine is coming. Big blessed and me too."

Bellaluxuryhair commented:

"Big congratulations. God, if I do this for my parents, e no bad run am for me. I wish to do this, God. I have done nothing at all for my parents, despite standing by me all through my life. I don’t know why I type this here, but I know this dream is big as I type this here, congratulating this person God, I’m next by this time next year, I’m coming back to this post."

EL SALVADOR LORD wrote:

"God abeg, I want to start my own soon. I pray u always provide for me."

Man builds 4-bedroom flat from scratch

In a similar report, a young Nigerian man went viral on social media after showing off the newly completed fine house he built.

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed the building and the interior of his brand-new four-bedroom apartment.

A man shows the house he built from scratch. Photo: @mrvovo1. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

His words:

“Started with nothing but faith now I’m standing inside my vision.”

When asked how much to budget for the house, he said:

“Budget 40M/45M for 4 bedroom bungalow without land. And it Also depend on the standard you want.”

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him on the great work in the comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady helps husband build house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady shared a video about her love story on social media, which got so many people talking.

She revealed that while they were dating, she relocated to the village to help him build his house while he travelled overseas.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the relationship and hailed the lady and her husband.

Source: Legit.ng