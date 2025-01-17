A Nigerian lady has narrated how she shot her shot at a man she saw in a restaurant at night because he was her spec

After trying to get his attention to no avail, the lady eventually collected his phone number and chatted him up on WhatsApp

The chats between the lady and the man were posted on social media and got internet users talking

Mixed reactions have trailed a Nigerian lady's chat with her spec, whom she met at night in a restaurant.

The lady, Ada, shared a short clip on TikTok showing how she noticed the man, Mac, at the restaurant and tried to get his attention.

Nigerian lady Ada makes first move on love interest Mac and took his phone number.

When Ada observed that Mac did not notice her, she swallowed her pride and approached him to get his phone number.

Mac eventually gave her his phone number, and Ada chatted with him on WhatsApp. Ada shared their WhatsApp chats with her followers online.

In the chats, she introduced herself and proceeded to ask Mac if he was single after he replied to her pleasantries.

The chat ended with them agreeing to a meet-up.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the lady's audacious action

Adanne🥰❤️ said:

"The day I try shoot my shots ehn the bullet hit me back without notice, when he replied “ I’m married with kids “ how come you look so young."

natasha.daniel_ said:

"I will never do a thing like this 😭😭😭what if he says no? embarrassment will wear me turtle neck first 😭 secondly how i want take waka go back 😂chim oooo."

nenyenwa🌚🌹🌈 said:

"I did same and now we have 6 kids 🥺and we live in Canada and he got me 16 pro max and a car 😁am blessed guys."

Mofe_bisola said:

"I will love to try this 😂😂 but na church I go do my own 🙃 I go lie say I see vision and God said you’re my husband."

shu shu🦋 said:

"I’ll hold your hand and tell you this,that guy get serious babe….by this emoji “🌚”you shall know them."

🧸PRETTY🎀DEBBY🧸 said:

"Naso I walk up to one werey guy in my street that have been crushing on and the guy gave me a wrong number😩😭 and later met him and he said he has a girlfriend damm i broke down immediately."

Ali FX📈📉📊 said:

"If girl approach me like this I’m marrying her for real."

Ju__dith_✨🦋 said:

"I think I need to try this someday 😩 I pray I don’t get rejected cause I’ll faint."

ebonys00 said:

"Any little argument now you will hear sebi you’re the one that ask me out."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who crushed on a man had entered his DM and made their chats online public.

Lady enters man's DM, gets painful reply

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had got a painful reply after entering the DM of a man she crushed on.

The lady had first told her followers on X (formerly Twitter) about her love interest and promised to give an update after chatting him up.

However, the creative lines she shot at the man were met with an unexpected one-word reply that displeased her. She posted their messages online and lamented.

