A Nigerian lady has shared how her acting skills left two Jehovah's Witness members disappointed and surprised.

The lady, who had no interest in engaging with the evangelists, decided to play a trick on them when they approached her at her home.

Lady acts deaf and dumb after Jehovah's witness members visited her.

Lady fakes dumbness to Jehovah's witness members

The incident was shared on social media by @yoga_queen01, who recounted how she pretended to be deaf and dumb, using sign language to communicate with the duo.

Her plan worked perfectly, and the Jehovah's Witness members, standing under an umbrella, handed her one of their religious books and bid her a nice day.

However, in a moment of forgetfulness, the lady responded verbally, wishing them a nice day as well.

The unexpected revelation of her ability to speak left the evangelists looking confused, and really disappointed.

She narrated:

"Two JW came into my compound this morning to evangelize, standing here with their umbrella as usual. I switched to sign language and acted deaf and dumb. It worked perfectly cos I no just get their time today. So they handed me one of their books, and said, “Do have a nice day.” I forgot myself for a second and replied, “And you too.” The look of surprise, confusion & disappointment on their faces was priceless."

Lady pretends to be deaf and dumb after Jehovah's witness members visited her.

Reactions as lady shares experience with Jehovah's witnesses

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Ife Temini said:

"The next time they will come, they will come with someone that can attend to you with sign language, e go shock you."

Pope said:

"If you weren’t busy, you could tell them if 5mins is ok for a chat cos that’s all you have and they will stick to it."

Officer Famous said:

'The good thing is, the awake book is enriching and educative. During my school days, I subbed to it annually and it helped me academically."

Tabuko said:

"Glad you got it.. And good thing you answered with voice, there is always something for everyone, no partiality."

Abedi added:

"As a kid what draws my attention to their books watch tower and awake magazine is the war part, where they put pictures of armored cars, fighter jets and soldiers with big guns and stuffs like dat."

Debbie said:

"I don’t even entertain them in my space. So I can’t give them 5 minutes of my time and attention. And if I ever offer to give them attention, then it will be a bible debate like I did with the last set who got defeated."

Famous said:

Axiel Sunday added:

"You're fortunate it's not me, I would have signed with you and you for no get choice. But lol if you're busy, it's okay to say you are,we stick to your own rules. We just want to get to everyone."

