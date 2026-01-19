A Nigerian woman shares her journey from home to a new country, encouraging others to be bold, face fear, and work hard to change their lives and future

Her video inspires many, showing how courage and determination can open doors and help rewrite the story of one’s life despite challenges and uncertainty

From family prayers to daily persistence, she urges everyone to take small steps, learn skills, and stay fearless to achieve what they truly want

On May 22, 2023, a Nigerian woman got ready to board a plane to the UK. Before she left, her father prayed for her. Looking at the ceiling of her family home, she felt both nervous and determined.

In a video shared by the lady who goes by @preciousubani_ on TikTok, she discussed her journey and the lessons she learned since moving abroad.

She said, “As an immigrant, I HAVE AUDACITY!!! I came to this country for a better life. I refused to put myself in a box.”

She encouraged other Nigerians to be bold and not let fear hold them back.

“I want you to do the same. I want you to understand that the reason you don’t have money is that you are scared of making it. Audacity gets you what you want, fear puts you in a cage,” the lady said.

She also urged people to work on themselves every day and rewrite the stories of their lives.

“I want you to have Audacity, I want you to be bold… learn a skill and show up every single day of this month! Let’s rewrite the stories and suffering of where we came from,” she said in the video.

In the clip shared, her father was heard saying:

"I challenge everybody if you see this house house in Nigeria, make you bring am come. I wiil give you 50K."

Her video, which included glimpses of the new home she built for her father in Nigeria, inspired many people online. Her journey shows how being brave and taking chances can open doors to a better life.

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react to lady who built father house

@MARYCYN SPICY BITES:

'Like I always tell people, never give up, because na who give up lose. God knows all your plans and He is working them out to perfection. One’s destiny can be delayed but it will never be destroyed. Know this and know peace what God cannot do does not exist.'

@Nehllys_couture:

"Lord i use precious as a point of contact. Reaching every female whose dream is as big and bigger as this. May we all do this and more for our parents."

@siddiq: "Honestly, I really admire you. Building a house for your father isn’t just an achievement. it’s a beautiful act of love, gratitude, and strength. Not everyone has that kind of heart and determination. You should truly be proud of yourself because what you did is remarkable. Your father must be so proud to have a daughter like you. Wanna do the same thing for. "

@Mz_shalom:

"I am so proud of you dear, as a first daughter nd first child I tap into ur grace, I will do this and more for my parents ijn. a big congratulations."

@RACHEAL:

"You even get ceiling, we are sleeping in an uncompleted building. I pray God help me as the first child to lift up my family."

@asanwa084:

"I claim it for myself my parents will always see reasons to be proud of me ..I will put smile on the face of my family and so many other people around me."

Another said:

"Claiming this for my parents even though they already have a big nice house. at least I will give them trip."

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK two years ago was able to save much to give a new house to her parents.

Before building the new house, she showed the bad state of their old home which had some of its carpets worn out The kind daughter gave her parents a dream building that had a stone-coated roof with luxurious finishing .

