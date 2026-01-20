A Nigerian university student went viral after sharing a video of the food supplies her parents packed for school

She expressed frustration over the provisions and explained the financial strain of surviving on a limited allowance

Her honest remarks resonated online, sparking discussions about student life and the rising cost of living

A Nigerian university student has sparked a relatable conversation online after sharing a video of the food supplies her parents packed for her return to school.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng, the student, identified as @divinefavourekper5, shared her frustration with the provisions her parents gave her compared to the high cost of living for students in a tertiary institution.

The young woman made her complaints known as she prepared to return to school. She could be seen packing items such as yams, palm oil, garri, and other groceries.

"So like this now, my parents thought they gave me enough foodstuff to go back to school with. I was just laughing inside me because I don't know what to say. They have tried the way they can," she said.

How students cope with rising living costs

While she acknowledged her parents' efforts, her statement disclosed her true feelings about the adequacy of the provisions.

"Within two days sef, this yam go finish because I love yam," she joked.

However, the video took a more serious turn as she explained the financial pressure that accompanies the food items.

According to her, the father gives her N10,000 for transport and other expenses, but expects the sum to last her for three weeks, including feeding, before she can ask for more money from him.

In her words:

"Truth be told, I was not happy on this day, actually. Because nothing was here. Nothing was here. And the thing is that my dad will give me literally 10,000 Naira to transport myself back to school and still get some things, and expect you to collect money from him in the next three weeks. How possible is that?"

At the time of filing this report, the video has garnered over 280,000 views, 1,000 comments, and 584 shares on TikTok.

Many have also praised her for her honest and humorous take on a situation that many students face.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to university student provision complaint

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Fine southern girl said:

"Una wey Dey say as old as you are if no be ashawo Wetin be the work wey una Dey do take Dey go d school?"

Snow wrote:

I’m 30, and I ask my father for everything… rent .. food .. clothes .. car.. and I will ask for extra life if I can … he is my father, and I’m single .. I’m his responsibility till I marry … as long as he can .. he must provide. (Mind u I work and spoil him sometimes too)."

Happinessmirian1 commented:

"Dem even try. Nah 8k I see including my tfare without food stuffs oooooo."

