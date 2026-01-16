A young Nigerian man has drawn people’s attention to a video showing what people did to the Super Eagles’ goalkeeper

In the video, Stanley Nwabali, the goalkeeper, is seen trying to hold what the man identified as a towel

The man explained why the goalkeeper held the towel and described what some people who came to watch the match did

A Nigerian man has drawn people’s attention to what people did during the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco, allegedly aiming to distract the Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.

He mentioned that this shouldn’t have happened in a high-profile tournament like the AFCON and shared a video showing what some people did to the goalkeeper.

Nigerian man exposes people taking Stanley Nwabali’s towels during semi-final. Photo source: Tiktok/ourafricanfootball

Source: TikTok

Man draws attention to Nigeria's goalkeeper

In the video he posted on his page, @ourafricanfootball explained that Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, had kept a towel outside of the pitch so he could dry his gloves during the game.

However, some individuals entered the pitch and picked up the goalkeeper’s gloves.

He shared:

"In the AFCON semi-final between Nigeria and Morocco, Nigeria’s goalkeeper had a towel—a towel which he used to keep his gloves dry during the game. But immediately he placed the towel down outside of the pitch, someone came in and took the towel away, someone not involved in the match."

The individual in the video shared another clip showing that Stanley Nwabali got another towel and placed it beside the pitch to dry his gloves, but another person went there to take the towel again.

He continued:

"He went for another towel to keep his gloves dry again, placed it down outside of the pitch, and another person came to take the towel away just again."

"Goalkeepers have always been allowed to have towels to keep their gloves dry. Once their towel is not on the pitch, it doesn’t interfere with the football itself—they’re always allowed to keep that."

"Also, the area around the pitch is one of the most regulated areas."

Nigerian man raises alarm over people distracting AFCON goalkeeper. Photo source: Tiktok/ourafricanfootball

Source: TikTok

Due to what he saw, he said this is against sports rules because of the lack of security to prevent such incidents around the goalkeeper’s post.

He concluded:

"You can see clearly, the moment they took the towels off the pitch, it distracted the goalkeeper to an extent. This is unsportsmanlike. I’m really concerned that something like this happened in a high-profile tournament like the AFCON, and I feel this shouldn’t have happened in the first place."

Reactions as man speaks about AFCON tournament

THE SAGOE noted:

"This is very bad... deliberate distraction."

MAKE IT RAIN said:

"The keeper should have complain to the referee."

Al Khair asked:

"Why didn’t he kept it inside the goal post?"

musa@100 noted:

"That's not right but Nigeria lost fair and square."

Sibo said:

"That's why I want Senegal to beat Morocco in the final. they always play dirty."

Hoks stressed:

"The ref missed this and assistant ref also didn't see this. In addition the VAR also didn't see this."

El_Lera noted:

"Am not a Nigerian fan but this is interference.. Morocco has had a crazy ride through this AFCON ,they are cheats.Senegal must do us proud."

CONSTANTINE wrote:

"I was behind nigeria, you guys performed poorly the whole game, i was disappointed. what does a towel has to do with those poor passes and failed tact."

OBA Toyin of D Tribe of Yagba added:

"And the towel stopped Nigeria from winning??? stopped the keeper from saving penalty or stopped the players from scoring???"

Rodan.AKA said:

"Will support Senegal in the final there the only team can stop them."

Chirag Clone stressed:

"Morocco did nothing wrong.. Same thing that happened to Cameroon happened to Nigeria and Nigerians were the ones saying nothing happened to Cmr."

damian noted:

"Caf is making African football look stupid.. How's this even happening."

ElvisTheOne said:

"Morroco must be disqualified because this questionable things has been happening since the beginning of the tournament."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a parrot that correctly predicted Nigeria’s wins in the AFCON quarter-final and semi-final has now chosen Morocco as the likely winner of the 2025 AFCON final against Senegal.

Former FIFA official criticizes Daniel Laryea

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lawyer shared what a former FIFA boss said about the referee, Daniel Laryea.

He said the referee made many wrong calls and it seemed like they were against Nigeria. Many people talked about it online.

Source: Legit.ng