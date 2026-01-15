A Nigerian woman said a workplace misunderstanding in the UK almost cost her her job after a casual conversation with a colleague

She was later suspended and questioned by police, before authorities ruled the case as one of miscommunication

The incident sparked online debate about workplace boundaries, safeguarding rules, and trust among colleagues abroad

A Nigerian woman has shared how she almost lost her job in the UK after a workplace conversation was misunderstood and escalated into a police case.

The lady, identified as Favour (@fossy_fossy)said the incident was linked to a video she had previously made about Justice for Ochanya, a case that drew public outrage in Nigeria.

“I almost lost my job because of the Justice for Ochanya video that I did a few months back,” she said.

Favour explained that the issue started on a day she went to work at her second job. According to her, the day began normally and everyone was friendly. She was shadowing a colleague, and they were driving a person they support to Congo when the conversation came up.

She said the colleague saw a video related to Ochanya and asked what it was about. Favour said she explained the case and spoke about how many victims never get justice.

“I said to her, I can show you other people that I’ve been molested and no justice was given to them,” she recalled.

Favour said she then offered to show a video she had posted on her page, but her colleague immediately objected.

“She said, ‘Oh no, you are not meant to have child [blue film] on your phone.’ For a second I froze and said, ‘What are you talking about? I never mentioned anything about [blue film],’” she said in the video.

According to Favour, the colleague insisted that having such videos on a phone was illegal and could lead to trouble with the police, even though she had not seen the video.

“She said it’s illegal to have such videos on your phone. It can get you in trouble if the police find out,” Favour added.

Despite the tense exchange, she said the rest of the workday went smoothly and she went home without any issue. However, about a week later, she received a call from her manager.

“I got a call from my manager saying there was a complaint and an accusation that I was in possession of an illicit video of a child on my phone. I froze. I didn’t know what to do or say,” she said.

Favour said she was informed that a colleague had reported the matter and that it had already been escalated to the UK police without her side of the story being heard.

“I was told that the matter had been reported to the police already,” she said.

She was suspended from work for about a month while the case was under review. Later, the police invited her for questioning.

“The police invited me for an interview. It was more like an interrogation, but they call it an interview,” she said.

During the interview, Favour said officers conducted forensic checks on her phone and asked her to explain what happened. After reviewing the situation, she said the police reached a clear conclusion.

“The police said this is a clear case of miscommunication. This case shouldn’t have gotten this far in the first place. Your manager should have handled it and sorted it out,” she said.

Favour added that the experience taught her a hard lesson about workplace boundaries, especially as a migrant worker.

“The colleague involved is an oyinbo, and you know it’s an oyinbo company,” she said. “Please mind what you discuss with people. Keep your mouth shut. Not everyone at work is your friend. Especially those oyinbo people at work — they are not your friends. That is the simple truth.”

People react to UK police questioning woman

@Temmy Temz said:

“Girl please sueee!!!!! And get your bagggg!!!! Grounds you could sue on: Unfair suspension, unfair disciplinary process, wrongful or constructive dismissal (if this later forced you out), Defamation of character, Violation of workplace policies, Psychological injury / distress. Please don't let this pass!!”

@Just “A” said:

@Your work colleagues have a duty of care and language barriers can cause misunderstandings. When it comes to children safeguarding the alleged perpetrator is not informed before a report is made. So your oyibo colleague isn't out to get you, they are following the protocol you should have also been aware of.”

