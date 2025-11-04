A man opened up about everything he knew about Victor Ogbuja, late Ochanya’s cousin linked to her case

He said the suspect was his schoolmate and shared how he behaved when they were both in school

The man's Facebook post went viral and people shared their opinions about the case, as they sought justice

A Nigerian man shared what he knew about Victor Ogbuja, a suspect in the case of Ochanya Ogbanje.

Ochanya’s tragic death was linked to abuse, as it was alleged that the young girl’s life ended tragically following prolonged abuse.

As the case resurfaced, a man who knew Victor Ogbuja in school shared what he knew about the young man.

Identified as Chi Boy on Facebook, the man said Victor was a prefect who was feared and hated by fellow students.

Chi Boy wrote:

“Victor Ogbuja. That name still echoes in my memory like it was yesterday.Back in St. Francis College, he was the senior everyone feared. When I first entered as a small boy in Jss1, he wasn’t a prefect yet, but even then, you could tell he was hungry for power.

“He walked like he owned the school, talked like everyone else was beneath him, and somehow always found a way to make his presence felt. By the time he got to SS2 and became a prefect, it was over for most juniors.

“Prefects in those days had too much power.. flogging was allowed, bullying was almost a culture and Victor made sure to use every bit of that authority. He was feared, respected, and hated all at once. He was in my hostel too, (St. Louis hostel) so I saw him closely. Always forming fine boy, acting like he had it all figured out.

“The irony was that Even in SS3, he was still bedwetting, yet he’d wake up the next morning to boast and bully like nothing happened. During inter-school functions, girls from our sister school would gather around him like he was some celebrity. They loved the charm; we knew the truth behind it.

“So when I recently saw his name again, tied to the heartbreaking story of Ochanya, it hit me like a punch to the chest. A little girl who went through unimaginable pain. I can only imagine what she endured.. years of abuse, fear, and silence. No one deserves that. Not a child. Not anyone. Justice for Ochanya.”

Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje’s story first came to national attention in 2018 after reports emerged that she had died from complications linked to prolonged abuse.

There have been renewed calls for justice concerning her matter, and her brother recently called on the police and the First Lady to intervene, while her old schoolmate shared details about the case.

Reactions trail man’s revelation about Victor Ogbuja

Excellence Odim said:

"At Ss3 he was still bed wetting. Somebody say karma."

Stella Onoh said:

"So he had all this girls at his beck and call yet he choose his little cousin hmmm."

Ihotu Tessy said:

"Am so surprised oo because Victor is a very handsome guy and smart I didn't know y he chose to do that oo."

Amah Collete said:

"If Justice isn't served, others will not learn... It's high time parents train and caution their male children properly. #JusticeForOchanya."

Akpomedaye Kessiena said:

"He was my neighbor in federal university of agriculture, we stayed in the same compound, my next door neighbor, when we resumed school the next thing we were hearing news about how him and his father slept with his cousin then before we knew it victor packed from the hostel and he ran away since the we did not see him or hear from him."

Zainab Precious Yusuf said:

"I cried when I came across her interview video yesterday... No child deserve to die in such a manner.... Ochanya deserve justice. For this issue to came up again after several years... It's so clear that Ochanya spirit is not resting... Her spirit demand justice. Please let's not fail her.... Let our voices for her getting justice be heard. Those behind her dead need to be brought to book and face the consequences of their action. Her spirit cries for "Justice"."

