A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after relocating to the United Kingdom, revealing how she secured a corporate job within two months despite initial challenges.

The lady (dammydtaylor2) shared a video on social media, noting that it took her a lot of courage to post it. The clip, recorded in a sitting room, showed a before-and-after transition. In the first scene, she appeared wearing safety jackets, while the next scene showed her dressed in a corporate outfit.

Lady who shared how she moved from warehouse jobs to a corporate role in the UK within two months.

Sharing her journey, she said:

“Occupied the corporate space within 2 months or relocating to the UK with my HND, my naija work experience, with weeks of warehouse jobs. got 3 interviews and got a job.”

She revealed that she received multiple job offers before making her decision.

“Got an offer with ministry of justice and housing but took the housing & properties mgt,” she added.

The lady attributed her success to God, saying:

“All Glory to God!”

Lady thanks God after landing a corporate job shortly after relocating to the UK.

She also shared words of encouragement for others who may be struggling.

“I hope this encourages someone to keep trusting God and not give up. We don’t know what tomorrow holds but He knows!” she said.

According to her, she initially felt anxious about sharing the video publicly.

“before posting the thought of what if I don’t have this job tomorrow, will I come out to say it but guess what I get confidence in God dieeeeee! and it’ll be cos I got a bigger door in front of me,” she concluded.

Nigerians react to lady who got UK job

Her post sparked reactions from Nigerians online.

@svelte wrote:

“Congratulations. In Uk, it’s not about you school certificate, it’s about professional certificate and your experience!!! If you know, you know. I am loving this.”

Another user, @RELEGANT_BRAND, asked:

“How did you do it with HND I really want to know”

