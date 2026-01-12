Carter Efe's baby mama, Emmanuella, has broken her silence on their separation and alleged maltreatment

In a viral video, the streamer's baby mama shared why his comment about their separation was strange

She also opened up about alleged maltreatment during and after their relationship, including how he stopped her from working

Streamer and content creator Carter Efe’s relationship with his baby mama, Emmanuella, has captured more attention online as she finally spoke out.

Recall that on Thursday, January 11, Carter claimed he had been single for more than a year as he called out his baby mama.

Responding in a video shared via her Instagram page, Nuella gave an account of her alleged maltreatment during and after their relationship.

She also revealed the extent of the control she claimed the streamer exercised over her life. While Carter alleged that he is single, his baby mama, however, claimed they were still involved in 'bedroom activities' a few days ago.

“Honestly, I never knew there would be a day like this, sitting in front of a camera to talk about my private life. It’s well. Sadly, this is my reality. I have seen everything Carter posted about us. However, the way he posted it was weird because we were literally together three days ago and had s. We have a baby together, and for you to cater for your child, I have to come to you before you can give me money, even though we aren’t together anymore like you claim."

She further disclosed how Carter stopped her from working.

"You stopped me from working. I’ve always wanted to become an actress, but Carter didn’t want that. I had to kill that dream. I can’t even work at the hospital because he said I would sleep with the doctors there," she revealed.

She also alleged that the streamer blocked all her female friends because he knew she would confide in them.

"If people try to contact me, he blocks them. He made sure I kept my family away. Honestly, when I saw his post about me, I was shocked because he called me this morning and told me he was about to post something calling me a prosttute and that he would make sure I don’t ever post myself again. Since he was the one that gave me the platform, he said he would also take the platform from me. God knows everything," she said.

The video of Carter Efe's baby mama sharing her side of the story is shown below:

