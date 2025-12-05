A Nigerian man has shared the heartbreaking story of a UK-based man who discovered that his child wasn't biologically his

His wife not only cheated on him but also falsely accused him of sexual assault, causing him to lose his well-paying job in the UK

Following this development, the young man was thrown out of the house and is now working at a warehouse abroad

A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom reportedly discovered that the child he had been caring for did not share any biological link with him.

He found out after insisting on a paternity test, which confirmed his suspicions and left him devastated.

Man chased out of home in UK

The situation became even more heartbreaking when the woman he married, and whom he had supported while she lived with him abroad, allegedly betrayed him in several ways that affected both his personal and professional life.

The story was circulated by an X user identified as @stifler_ldn, who explained that the man confided in him through a private message.

According to the narration, the man learned that his partner had conceived for someone else while still in Nigeria, gone ahead with the marriage, and eventually joined him in the UK as a dependent.

After he discovered the truth about the child’s paternity, the matter reportedly escalated further.

It was alleged that the woman levelled a serious accusation of sexual assault against him shortly after he confronted her about the paternity issue.

This claim was said to have led to a police investigation, which cost him his job and damaged his records, leaving him unable to continue in his previous line of work.

The aftermath of the accusation forced him out of their home, leaving him with limited options and pushing him into warehouse work simply to survive.

The man, according to the account shared online, expressed a strong desire to disclose every detail of what had happened to him.

He supposedly authorised the release of information, insisting that he wanted the public to know the full story, including the alleged involvement of other individuals based in Nigeria.

The post read:

"A guy in my DM discovered his dependent wife gave birth to their baby but after DNA test. He is not the father. The real father is in Nigeria, she took in, married him, and joined him in the UK. And she also reported him to the UK police for rapee after he discovered. Man has lost his job and DBS ruined. Omo this UK.

"The man has authorized for full information and details to be dropped tomorrow. He wants to reveal the ugly truth and how some other Nigerians were involved in this wicked act. I’m on the call with him now, he has been thrown out of the house and currently working warehouse. How do you handle another man sleeping with your wife in a marriage and she is giving you another man’s child to care for."

Reactions as man discovers child isn't his

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Mdare said:

"One brother caught his partner cheating, he acted unaware then few months later told her about this land he saw in Nigeria and want her to go secure the land, gave her £3,000 and told her he would send the balance to secure the purchase when she arrived in naija. As soon as mama travel brother called big house to lock door on mama say she done leave am and they have separated, he also relocated from the house and changed his number. Mama still Dey naija till tomorrow at least she collect free £3,000. No be everything be shouting or fighting. Life na soft."

MJenist said:

"Men should learn the art of being calm in the face of adversity. I can imagine how he impulsively reacted after finding out the truth of her child's paternity. If he had remained calm, calculated and sought advice on how to gently and surgically take out the cancer, he wouldn't have ended up in this mess now. A sad tale, truly."

Ufemya said:

"Why are some people wicked to the bone? This is utterly despicable. Yall need to rally behind him and get him out of this mess."

Biola added:

"The UK is a completely different world, especially in the Nigerian context, with numerous shocking stories. Backstabbing everywhere, no remorse, no nothing."

See the post below:

