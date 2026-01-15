A Nigerian mother shared lessons she learned about raising children in the UK, especially around schooling and parental involvement

Her points sparked debate, with parents and teachers sharing different views on education outside Nigeria

The discussion showed how many Nigerians are still adjusting to the UK system and learning what works best for their children

A Nigerian woman has started a discussion online after sharing the mistakes she made when she moved to the United Kingdom with her children.

Her experience struck a chord with many Nigerians living in the UK who are still adjusting to life and the education system abroad.

The woman, who goes by @kudi_moni on social media, said she decided to speak about issues many parents are not aware of. She listed six mistakes she made while raising her children in the UK, especially around education.

She said her first mistake was assuming UK teachers would fully handle her children’s learning.

“dont teach my kids after school, i believed UK teachers were better than Nigerian teachers but truthfully your child success has got nothing on them…”

She explained that her second mistake was not understanding how the UK school system works.

“I didnt know in UK they do 1st/2nd and 3rd term exams like nigeria if you dont ask they wont tell YOU…”

According to her, she also learned that children rarely repeat classes in the UK, which can sometimes hide academic struggles.

“Kids dont repeat class in UK, if a UK teacher tells you your child is good make sure you double check cause failing in class is good to them…”

She added in the video that strong spoken English does not always reflect academic ability.

“UK kids will blow big grammar tell them to spell it they cant spell half of what they speak…”

The woman also stressed that parents must be actively involved in their children’s education.

“UK kids need a lot of parental support dont rely on teachers they do the bearest minimum”

The lady said her final mistake was waiting too long before preparing her child for key exams.

“Dont wait untill 11plus exam before you start preparing your child, prep from year 3”

Nigerians share lessons learnt abroad

Her post triggered reactions from other Nigerians, including teachers and parents with experience in the UK education system.

An online tutor, @Learn with Teacher Joy, said:

“That’s really true. As an online tutor who has students in the UK, Canada…. I must say that’s true because my students get awards and stickers almost every week for doing so well because they are always ahead of their classmates.”

She added that consistent effort makes a difference.

“When efforts are made, results indeed are seen.”

However, a UK-based teacher, @Kai Laryea, disagreed with the claim that teachers do the bare minimum and offered a different perspective.

“As a teacher myself, my job is to teach and stretch your child as much as I can in my 45 - 60 minutes I have for that maths or literacy lesson and as a parent it is your responsibility to reinforce what I have taught.”

She stressed that teachers work under tight conditions.

“I am not doing the bare minimum, I am doing my best with a class of 30. I’m not a 1-2-1 tutor.”

She also said it was unfair to generalise teachers.

“I think to speak generally about teachers in such a manner is distasteful, as many teachers like myself take great pride in their jobs.”

Another tutor, @Joy Ifeanyi, said:

“Thank you mama for validating what we do as online teachers, you are not alone.”

She added that she teaches children across several countries and has seen positive results.

“Yesterday one of my students showed me her award, she told me some of the questions we did together in class came out in her competition, I felt so good.”

Another user, @DNN, explained:

“The reason they Speak excellent English is simply because English is their first language just like how Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba are in Nigeria.”

The user also noted that parents should not rely entirely on the school system.

“Education in the UK is bare minimum because it is claimed to be free… to see extra results you need to teach your child extra at home.”

