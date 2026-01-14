Tamar revealed she is still single because she refuses to settle for "regular" men, insisting that she only accepts high-standard partners

The singer admitted that her "Alpha Female" personality might be scaring away potential suitors who lack the confidence to approach a woman of her caliber

The 48-year-old star says she is actively working on ditching her tough exterior to embrace a softer, more approachable version of herself

American singer and TV star Tamar Braxton has opened up about her frustrations with being single at 48, saying she strongly believes she should be married by now.

Speaking in an interview with WBLS, the Grammy-nominated artist revealed that despite her desire for love, finding a partner who meets her standards has been a challenge.

In the viral clip shared online, Braxton did not hide her disappointment.

She stated:

“I am wife material. I am not a str**walker. I am upset that I am still in the street. What’s going on?”

According to her, the major issue is not a lack of love or effort but simply not meeting the type of man she wants.

She said:

“I think the only reason I am still single is because there is not the right guys. I accept only premium guys, but I have been meeting only regulars lately. All I want is a good man. That’s my type.”

Tamar also acknowledged that her strong personality may be playing a role in her dating struggles.

She stated:

“Yes, my personality may come off as intimidating and some men may not have the confidence of approaching me because they may be thinking that they can’t meet my standards.”

The singer said some men get uncomfortable around women who know what they want and are vocal about it.

But she insisted she’s not trying to scare anyone away; she simply refuses to compromise her worth.

Despite standing firmly by her standards, the singer admitted she is now working on finding balance.

“But right now, I am trying to ditch being an alpha female and be more soft. I am working on it every day,” she revealed.

Watch the interview below:

Reactions trail Tamar Braxton's interview:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@karo_manuel wrote:

"You gone be 60 and no man gonna be with your *ss. You end up buying a man"

T_A_Activist stated:

"You're a stre*twalker until a man determines you're not. You had a husband. Now you don't. Evaluate and adjust accordingly."

@001Xtasy noted:

"48 is not too old. Tamar just knows what she wants now. She doesn’t need to rush and pick the wrong man just to be called a wife. Being single is better than being unhappy. The right man will come when it’s real, not forced."

@thebilliono3 shared:

"Being a 'recovering' alpha female at 48 shows growth, not desperation. Sometimes, the strongest women need to unlearn old patterns to attract the right partner. The good man is out there. Timing + self-work usually seals it."

