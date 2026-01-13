A man lost a job opportunity after making offensive comments online, as his digital footprint ruined his chance to work with Nigeria’s chess master

Nigerians reacted strongly, some praising the decision, others saying that the punishment was too harsh

The chess master refused to hire someone whose online posts spoke louder than their application, proving that media have real-life consequences

A Nigerian man has reportedly lost a job opportunity following derogatory statements he made about women online. The man had indicated interest in the position of Executive Assistant to Nigeria’s chess master, Tunde Onakoya.

The applicant (@alexixdgreat) commented on the job post saying:

“I’m interested sir.”

The advertisement, however, clearly instructed applicants to send a direct message or email, not a public comment.

A Nigerian woman quickly pointed out the obvious:

“Some people indeed lack comprehension. It was written in the post that you should send a DM or an Email. You still typed ‘I’m interested.’ This is how most of us miss opportunities.”

Onakoya, however, revealed that the email mistake was not the main reason the man would not be hired. He shared a screenshot of a comment the applicant had made days earlier. The applicant had shared a ‘fact’ about ladies with blonde braids.

“Their obough na 2k,” he shared.

This, Onakoya said, was the real dealbreaker. He faced criticism from some who argued that refusing the man the job was too harsh. But Onakoya remained unyielding:

“So much fuss about nothing, but then again everything here is a spectacle. It’s irresponsible to spend your time trolling on social media and still seek serious work opportunity with the same account. People whose lives matter to them check for these little things,” he tweeted.

People react to Tunde Onakoya

Social media users were quick to react.

@kunle_kenny wrote:

“You guys don’t know how happy this made me. He was not even going to get the job sef without this. He’s inept and mentally incapable of something productive in the society. I’m just glad his foolishness was called out. Maybe, just maybe society can get better when we deny foolish people opportunities and make sure they face consequences.”

@Aniekanabasi added:

“Love it. We have tooooooo many young people who don’t understand the implications of careless digital behavior.”

Others highlighted the importance of considering online behavior in professional decisions.

One X user noted:

“Very valid reason. You can’t hire someone who says [things] online, has nothing to lose and wants to work for someone who has a brand to protect. You people always forget there’s life outside running your mouth anyhow on the internet.”

Another user sarcastically compared the decision to high-profile celebrity scandals:

“Baɗdy posted an edited tweet of Peruzzi having affairs with Chioma, same Davido still supported his surgery, but Tunde Onakoya denied a guy lifetime opportunity because of a harmless comment, former poor people be doing the most.”

Clara praised the move:

“You did good. Other organizations should start checking digital footprints of their potential employees, that way they’ll understand who they are really. Their tweets tells who they are. This is exactly what they made us understand. They can’t be hypocrites going back on it.”

Some users pushed back, arguing that social media is a space for personal expression. @sunkanmi_debayo wrote:

“Being a X-clown doesn’t make one unprofessional. He can’t post that on LinkedIn; X is for alter-ego expression. If you wanted only professional profiles, you should have gone to LinkedIn and post the job ad. We can’t compel u 2 hire any1, but we can stand against discrimination.”

@Row_Haastrup added:

“Very very valid reason. People just move mad here cos of engagement. Rubbish.”

Adediwura concluded with a sharp observation:

“Very what, Very good. You can’t be boorish and expect there will not be consequences. Very very good. What an individual, an absolute muppet.”

Chess master, Tunde Onakoya shares dreams

