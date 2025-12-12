A Nigerian lady who is working as a teacher in the UK was surprised when a child approached her and threw an unexpected question

In a viral video, the lady who teaches in a primary school said one of her pupils approached her and asked when she is getting married

According to the lady, she was shocked by the question and she did not even know what to tell the kid who was expecting answer

A Nigerian lady who is a primary school teacher in the UK didn't expect a question she got from one of her pupils.

According to the lady, the question the child asked threw her off balance and she did not know how to respond.

The Nigerian lady, who is a teacher in the UK said the question had nothing to do with the lesson she taught. Photo credit: TikTok/@tayehteaches.

Source: TikTok

In a short video she posted on TikTok, the lady, identified as @tayehteaches said she just finished her class when a child approached her a complicated question.

Taye said the child asked her when she was going to get married and she was quite confused what on the answer to give.

Her words:

"Bear in mind, this question had absolutely nothing to do with the lesson because it was an informal letter we were writing. It was time for break, and this boy comes up to me and says 'miss, when are you getting?'"

The lady who teaches in a UK primary school shared her experience. Photo credit: TikTok/@tayehteaches.

Source: TikTok

See her video below:

Reactions as teacher shares her experience teaching in the UK

@Mike Mike said:

"That's a child for you..... free thinkers. Anyway, tell him next year."

@DevOpsCaptain said:

“Do you have an uncle that’s as sweet as you who could be my husband” then boy starts thinking."

@KHALLY said:

"Reminds me of my nieces always praying for me to get married."

@AgriBCI said:

"That's prophetic and reminder to position yourself and be ready for marriage."

@folakemilearninghubs aid:

"So much goes through their little minds. I probably would have laughed it off too."

@Tobi Cruz said:

"But seriously, when are you getting married?"

@chidimmanjoku said:

"He's asking that because he likes you. my students always wanted me to marry so they can celebrate with me."

@teachquestwithleo said:

"The ask the weirdest question ever."

@Opayinka David said:

"If you are a Nigerian, you would know a perfect reply for that."

@Emmydon said:

"Anyways and Anyway: which should we pick?"

@Charles said:

"So beautiful, after watching ur video- I have a question…. Why ain’t you married luv?"

@mawuli said:

"Kids of today....I wonder how they manage to come with these questions....I admire the boldness tho....our time we couldn't do that."

@Sunny King said:

"You should have just smiled and tell him very soon my dear. By the you're pretty."

