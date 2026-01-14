A Nigerian man grabbed attention online with his daring message to the coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle

He mentioned what the Super Eagles coach must do as Nigeria is set to face Morocco in the AFCON semi-final

His post has gone viral due to what he said might happen if Nigeria doesn’t end up winning the game against the host team

A photojournalist has warned Super Eagles coach Éric Chelle ahead of the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

The individual gave Éric Chelle an option ahead of the match, and his statement immediately grabbed attention online, with several people reacting to it.

Photojournalist warns Super Eagles coach

The photojournalist, @QualityQuadry, in a post on his page mentioned that the country doesn’t want an excuse for him not to win the match against Morocco in the semi-final.

He said in part:

“Nigerians 🇳🇬 won't take this as an excuse.

“You and the Super Eagles 🇳🇬🦅 have only one job tonight against Morocco 🇲🇦.”

After speaking about what he must do, he went ahead to speak about what might happen to coach Eric Chelle should the Nigerian team fail to defeat Morocco in the AFCON semi-final match.

He continued:

“It’s either you WIN SMALL or WIN BIG. If Jose Peseiro can take 🇳🇬 to the AFCON final in Côte d’Ivoire, then you have no EXCUSE!

“Beat Morocco, or you LOSE your job.”

Reactions as man sends powerful message

@swazicool added:

"He’s not going to lose his job even if we lose by 3 goals. Apparently going to this afcon we all expected nothing and he has not only brought us this far but displayed the best super eagles football I have actually seen in years. You are not what you think you are."

@EaglesTalentHub noted:

"I repeat persiro only did it cos he didn't meet any big team osn the way to the finals....all this NPFL addict."

@IroegbuNeroneco wrote:

"Lmao 🤣 come sack him, you and your set of backwardness, Morocco kept their coach even after getting knocked out in round of 16, South Africa kept Hugo after they got eliminated, but for some weird reason you want to sack the golden goose that laid the golden eggs."

@Samm_basi added:

"I swear to God you hate Eric chelle so much and it’s so sad,is everything well At home? Are you going through depression?? You always find ways to call out the man and Godforbid we lose today you will be the first to insult life out of him,fix yourself man."

@EmmanuelUc48789 noted:

"Abeg rest. You don't know what is called Mind game? He only said this because he wants the opposition to think that way. Someone who has been playing attacker football with high press and you expect that he'll stop now? Chelle is not that type of coach. Relax."

@MrMwithdVibe said:

"Carry your yeye “lose his job” comot for here. You’re not blind to what he has turned that team into. Despite the inequities and unnecessary distractions of late or no payments of bonuses of players and salaries of the coaching staff. Your threat should be towards NFF."

Read the post below:

