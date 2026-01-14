A young man grabbed the attention of many social media users after he traveled to Morocco to watch the big semi-final match

He got the ticket to watch the game between Nigeria and Morocco and shared a picture of it on social media for people to see

The man explained how he got the ticket and who can get it too, and people started asking him questions online

A Nigerian man who traveled to Morocco to watch the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and the Moroccan team has shared a photo showing what a ticket to watch the game looks like.

This is contained in a post that went viral online shortly after he shared it ahead of the game.

Man shows ticket for Nigeria vs Morocco

The individual, @_Mister_SUPREME, commended some people in his post, explaining that these individuals have been working to make sure tickets are available to Nigerians who want to experience the game.

His statement:

"Kudos to the President of the Super Eagles Supporters Club. He has been very supportive and proactive in ensuring that tickets are made available to genuine members of the Supporters Club."

He went on to reveal the criteria for individuals who would be eligible to get tickets to watch the match ahead of kick-off.

He added:

"As long as you are a registered member, you are guaranteed access to a ticket."

He also expressed joy that his friends and a few other people have received their tickets, after which he showed them off online.

"I joined the Supporters Club just a few days ago, and I can confidently say that my friends and I have all received our tickets for the semi-final against Morocco."

"See you all tomorrow - victory is ours."

Reactions as man displays ticket

@OgbajiSeaman added:

"Congratulations 👏 on your ticket for our all important Semi Final clash with Morocco today. It's going to be a tough one but I trust our boys to triumph over Morocco. How can I register with the Nigerian Football Supporters Club?"

@SabiYourRights shared:

"The Nigerian Supporters club need rebranding. They need more engagement with Nigerians. A lot of people would love to join but don't know how. We've Nigerians being official supporters of EPL clubs. So, what is stopping the supporter club? We have the numbers and followership."

@Dozieben2 stressed:

"Was with the supporters club for the QF. But got my tickets long before the game. Just curious how to formally join them for tickets?"

@ItsFelix_Oyo noted:

"No be to get tickets ooh...enter the stadium make we see... Go and ask Cameroonians who had tickets what they faced at the stadium gates. You dey hype your oppressor!"

@meyyparkk said:

"So you admit it was CAF’s ticketing process — not Nigerians being banned — yet you didn’t just leave the lie up, you went as far as pinning it because it did numbers. I guess engagement matters more than truth. And you call yourself a journalist… are you not ashamed?"

Read the post below:

