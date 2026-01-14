A referee appointment ahead of a major AFCON match sparked strong reactions among social media users

Social media users shared mixed opinions after a key officiating decision, saying that there is the possibility of bias playing out

The discussion revealed deep emotions around AFCON matches, showing how past experiences shape fan expectations

An African man has stirred debate online after sharing his thoughts on the referee appointed for the AFCON semifinal clash between Nigeria and Morocco, scheduled for today, January 14, 2026. The discussion followed Nigeria’s quarterfinal victory over Algeria.

Reacting to the announcement that a Ghanaian referee would officiate the match, an X user identified as @muntala_pinyin suggested the decision could favour Nigeria.

“Getting a Ghanaian referee might end up being the best thing that happens to Nigeria tomorrow,” he wrote.

He explained his view by praising Ghanaian professionalism.

“Ghanaians have incredible sense of duty. And are more likely to be fair regardless of whatever banter exists between the two nations. In fact, it even puts the referee on guard," the man wrote.

Fans react to Ghanaian referee in AFCON Semi-finals

His post triggered mixed reactions from other users.

Ade’Gold agreed, noting recent controversies around officiating.

“I agree! It dropped in my mind as well. Especially going through what the whole world experienced with Algeria… CAF will want to be on the best behavior too! So let’s leave it to the boys and God!”

Another user urged fans to stay focused on football rather than officiating.

“Let’s just play the game and do what we do best. The attention paid to the referee is a distraction that won’t do us any good. Our team is solid enough to lift the trophy.”

See the full post below:

Others expressed cautious optimism.

“My thoughts exactly when I saw the chosen referees. Let’s just hope its just thoughts and the referees will deliver fair officiating.”

@CollinsAmedzo offered a different angle, dismissing concerns about Ghana.

“brooo listen. There’s no way a Ghanaian referee will prefer Morocco qualifies ahead of Nigeria. Put banter aside. This will go against Morocco. You should however be concerned about the south African VAR. That one doesn’t like Nigeria.”

Agyenim, however, questioned the outrage itself.

“Nigerians are crying about the officials because they know if they had been in this position they would be bias towards their neighbors.”

Overall, the conversation shows that big sporting events often go far beyond the game itself. They have now created avenues for space for people to talk about who they are and how they feel about their country.

