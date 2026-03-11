A nurse in Canada has gone viral after disclosing the amount she was paid for the job she does

She mentioned in the video the total amount she gets paid after working a full hour

The lady also mentioned the amount deducted from her account and what is left after tax

A Canadian nurse has shared a full breakdown of the total amount she was paid in Canadian dollars after working a total of 60 hours over 2 weeks.

The nurse also mentioned that certain amounts were deducted from her pay as taxes and several other fees, including a union levy. She shared in the video the total amount she was able to take home at the end of the period after all deductions had been made.

Canadian nurse reveals her salary after working 60 hours.

Source: TikTok

Canadian nurse discloses her salary

Nurse Marina, or @marinakneal, in the TikTok video explained that she had received several paychecks for the work she had done earlier in the year. However, the one discussed in her video is the 5th paycheck she received, and she broke down the whole amount she earned.

She said at the beginning of the clip:

"Let's go through my 5th paycheck of 2026 as a nurse here in Canada."

As she said this, she mentioned the specific amount she was paid per hour for her work:

"I worked 60 hours in the last 2 weeks, at $43 (N44,266.94) per hour."

In total, meaning that she worked 60 hours, the amount per hour times 60 equals $2,580 (N2,656,813.54).

The figure above, according to her video, is what she got paid for the total hours she worked.

She moved on to several additional payments she received while working the job.

Nurse in Canada goes viral after disclosing how much she earns per hour. Photo Source: Tiktok/marinakneal

Source: TikTok

@marinakneal continued in the TikTok video:

"I had 7 and a half hours of sick time and 7 and a half hours of vacation pay, which was $322.50 (N332,107.91) each."

*I also received my line bonus of $2.15 (N2,214.05) per hour, which over 60 hours came to $129 (N132,843.16)."

After she added the bonus and several other additional payments, she mentioned the total amount she was expected to earn for the period she worked:

Canadian nurse discloses total income

"In total, my income before tax was $3,354 (N3,454,133.07)."

She experienced several deductions from her account, which included taxes and other charges, as she explained in the video:

"There were taxes of $597.55 (N615,460.70) on income, $191.55 (N197,291.43) on CPP, and $54.67 (N56,305.60) on EI.

A grand total of $843.77 (N869,013.64) in taxes."

After the deductions were carried out, she paid a union levy. She then mentioned her total take-home pay:

"Then I pay additional deductions, $64.50 (N66,419.33) to the union and $288.78 (N297,318.78) into my pension. So, my total pay for the last two weeks was $2,156.95 (N2,220,727.72)."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a man who moved to Canada five years ago publicly shared his monthly earnings, occupation, and rent expenses. The Ivorian immigrant, named John, revealed that he earns CA$5,000 (N5.3 million) per month and lives in a two-bedroom apartment.

Nurse in Canada reveals her hourly pay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian nurse in Canada has gone viral on social media after sharing a breakdown of her earnings per hour. The 23-year-old registered nurse revealed that she worked a total of 78.75 hours in two weeks.

She explained that although she normally works part-time, she recently worked full-time hours during this pay period and was paid $44.19 (₦45,481) per hour.

