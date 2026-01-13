A cat known as “Oracle Cat” has released its prediction for the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final clash, showing the exact score

The Super Eagles of Nigeria would play in the AFCON semifinals against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026

The cat, popular for its predictions, showed the exact number of goals each team would score, as its video caught people’s attention

Ahead of Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, a cat known as “oracle” cat has shared its predictions.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.

A mysterious cat predicts the exact score for the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final match. Photo: @oraclec.at

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in a mouthwatering encounter on Wednesday, January 14, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, as both powerhouses battle for a slot in the final of the 2025 AFCON edition.

While host Morocco is looking for its first AFCON trophy win since 1976, Nigeria is on a quest for its fourth title, since winning it in the 2013 edition in South Africa.

Mystery man predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

As Nigerians look forward to the semi-final match, a mystery man known for giving predictions has shared his expected outcome for the semi-final match between Morocco and Nigeria.

Identified on Instagram as @oraclec.at, the cat predicted the outcome of the semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco, stating that it would go to extra minutes.

The video was captioned:

"Oracle Cat predicts the score of Nigeria vs. Morocco. Oracle Cat predicts a 3:2 win for Morocco after extra time."

Watch the Instagram video below:

AFCON: Reactions trail cat's prediction in Nigeria vs Morocco match

@connectplusglobal said:

"Victory for the Super Eagles. No capping."

@olowoshekere said:

"Your last Nigeria prediction was wrong so I don’t expect better."

@ya.smine8069 said

"From the mouth of this cat, I pray to God. May God help our team succeed and make it easy for them."

@zakwcj said:

"Even this cat and his wife, Allah suffices me."

@emmacyp said:

"Same rubbish he predicted against Algeria. You will be disappointed again. Nigeria is beating Morocco 3-1. Save this message , and no extra time in the game."

@afolabi28765 said:

"Nigeria 3 morroco 1."

@otunba77_ said:

"Ngr 2 - 1 Moro #oraclecat prediction."

Nigeria and Morocco are set to play in the AFCON 2025 semi-finals. Photo: AFCON

