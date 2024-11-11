A lady who is a virtual assistant and social media manager has announced quitting her job after her employer's unprofessional action

The displeased lady shared her WhatsApp conversations with her boss and the message he sent, which made her quit

Mixed reactions trailed her post as many people condemned her male boss' request on WhatsApp

A lady, @vicky_anaberry, has dumped her job as a virtual assistant over an unsolicited message she received from her male boss.

Lamenting the incident on TikTok, @vicky_anaberry wondered why male bosses couldn't be professional and hoped her next boss won't turn out like the immediate past one.

The virtual assistant resigned from work over her employer's unprofessional message. Photo Credit: @vicky_anaberry

Source: TikTok

"Why can’t all male boss be professional?

"I hope my next male boss will be as professional as he is meant to be," @vicky_anaberry wrote.

What her male boss sent her

She released her WhatsApp conversations with her boss online. In the text, her boss wanted to sleep with her while at his low about his dad's health challenge. Her boss wrote:

"I want you to come and "calm the bereaved", and I will pay for your time.

"You can decide not to accept, and I will still understand.

"But if you accept, we will take off to a hotel tomorrow night till the next morning (or tonight if you prefer)."

View her WhatsApp chats with her ex-boss here.

Netizens react to the virtual assistant's post

BestALXVA said:

"I’m sorry this happened to you. I’ve had an experience like this too but not as a VA. I worked for a new start up for a month when it was time to pay my salary, I wasn’t given excuses that I didn’t work blablabla.

"Then the idiot told me to come to his house for my payment😂. To my advantage I was given a company laptop when I resumed working with them. I told the fool that I was gonna sell the laptop, deduct my money then send him the change. I blocked his ass right after."

Tianah said:

"Almost every female I know has experienced one form of harassment or the other at the work place."

IJAE ||social media VA said:

"So sorry dear.

"I wish you a better client."

Wealth01 said:

"Nawa oooo this is what women have to go through because of how much salary."

Wig stylist in Ibadan/Apete said:

"😳😳😳😳. It's the audacity for me. Likeeeee. What??"

Susan🥺 said:

"So because he's grieving he wants to use you to relieve himself.

"God punish him."

Victory Victor said:

"The fact I can’t relate to this😭 nonsense excuses but the thing is he doesn’t live far from my house so I could see the new cars he got, the house renovation, the parties he does."

