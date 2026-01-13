AFCON Semi-Final: Analyst Explains Why Nigeria Might Fall to Morocco
- A Nigerian man warned that history could work against the Super Eagles ahead of their AFCON semi-final clash with Morocco
- He cited Nigeria’s repeated knockout losses to host nations, describing it as a longstanding “host nation curse”
- The analyst noted Morocco’s strong home record and defensive form, intensifying fears of another painful exit
As Nigeria's Super Eagles prepare to face host nation Morocco in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, a Nigerian man has shared his reason why the nation might lose to Morocco.
In a video spotted by Legit.ng on TikTok, a sports analyst, nighalo1, highlighted a significant historical trend that might have decided the outcome of the match.
The highly anticipated clash pits two of the continent's football giants against each other, both with a rich history in the AFCON tournament. Nigeria is vying for its fourth title, while Morocco is seeking its first since 1976.
AFCON: Man shares reason Nigeria loses semi-finals
According to him, the Super Eagles have had a track record of being unable to overcome a host nation in a knockout match.
In a detailed pre-match analysis, the man's primary concern for the Super Eagles was what he termed a 'host nation curse.'
"Nigeria has really never defeated a host nation, you know, in an AFCON knockout match," he said.
He pointed to a pattern of defeats for Nigeria when facing the home team in important stages of the AFCON tournament. He cited four specific instances: the 1990 final loss to Algeria, the 2004 semi-final defeat to Tunisia, the 2008 quarter-final exit against Ghana, and the recent 2024 final loss to Ivory Coast.
In the TikTok video, he also mentioned Morocco's Atlas Lions' incredible 16-year unbeaten streak in official competitive matches played on home soil and that they have the tournament's best defensive record, having conceded only a single goal from the penalty spot.
AFCON 2025: Man confidently predicts outcome of Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final match, names finalists
For the Super Eagles, a victory would not only secure a place in the final but also break a decades-long jinx that has seen them fall to the host nation on four previous occasions.
Watch the video below:
AFCON: Prophet predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match
In a similar report, a prophet named Abiri Elijah sparked a controversy on social media after forecasting an outcome for the upcoming semi-finals match.
The prediction, made in a video posted on his official Facebook account, claimed to foresee not only the winner but also the exact scoreline.
He claimed that Morocco would emerge victorious after the match, outscoring Nigeria 4-2.
In his words:
"Morocco will beat Nigeria 4-2, Nigeria park your bags before you enter the stadium. You cannot win Morocco. Nigeria will not win Morocco. So Nigeria don't worry yourself. Before you go to the field just pack your bags."
Animals predict Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON match
Legit.ng had earlier reported that three animals have taken social media by storm due to their predictions ahead of the AFCON semi-final tournament.
The animals predicted the likely winner between two popular African teams in the semi-final match in different videos.
The videos of the animals and the teams they each predicted to win in the match between Nigeria and Morocco are trending.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng