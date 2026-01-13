A Nigerian man warned that history could work against the Super Eagles ahead of their AFCON semi-final clash with Morocco

As Nigeria's Super Eagles prepare to face host nation Morocco in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, a Nigerian man has shared his reason why the nation might lose to Morocco.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng on TikTok, a sports analyst, nighalo1, highlighted a significant historical trend that might have decided the outcome of the match.

The highly anticipated clash pits two of the continent's football giants against each other, both with a rich history in the AFCON tournament. Nigeria is vying for its fourth title, while Morocco is seeking its first since 1976.

AFCON: Man shares reason Nigeria loses semi-finals

According to him, the Super Eagles have had a track record of being unable to overcome a host nation in a knockout match.

In a detailed pre-match analysis, the man's primary concern for the Super Eagles was what he termed a 'host nation curse.'

"Nigeria has really never defeated a host nation, you know, in an AFCON knockout match," he said.

He pointed to a pattern of defeats for Nigeria when facing the home team in important stages of the AFCON tournament. He cited four specific instances: the 1990 final loss to Algeria, the 2004 semi-final defeat to Tunisia, the 2008 quarter-final exit against Ghana, and the recent 2024 final loss to Ivory Coast.

In the TikTok video, he also mentioned Morocco's Atlas Lions' incredible 16-year unbeaten streak in official competitive matches played on home soil and that they have the tournament's best defensive record, having conceded only a single goal from the penalty spot.

For the Super Eagles, a victory would not only secure a place in the final but also break a decades-long jinx that has seen them fall to the host nation on four previous occasions.

Watch the video below:

